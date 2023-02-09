The Road to embedded world '23: Shanghai, China, Top Display Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: TDO Top Display Optoelectronics Co., Ltd (TDO) will be positioned in booth 1-158b during embedded world 2023. TDO’s booth will highlight its innovative solutions consisting of 0.2 inch-15 inch small and medium size TFT-LCD modules and total display solutions.

Representatives will be available for demonstrations on flexible LCD display modules, RTP, CTP, optical bonding modules, circular display, square display, and bar type display.

TDO displays are used in the following applications:

Smart wearable devices

Medical field

Smart home

Industrial field

Power System

Charging pile

Electric vehicles

Intelligent robots

Also showcased will be AM-OLED display featuring a wide temperature variance, low power consumption, and thinner, high contrast, and strong color reproduction. Ideal for edge scenarios such as low temperature, products using batteries, and high-precision medical testing equipment.

For more inforamtion, visit en.shtdo.com/.