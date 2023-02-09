Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world '23: Shanghai, China, Top Display Optoelectronics Co., Ltd

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

February 09, 2023

Image Credit: TDO

Top Display Optoelectronics Co., Ltd (TDO) will be positioned in booth 1-158b during embedded world 2023. TDO’s booth will highlight its innovative solutions consisting of 0.2 inch-15 inch small and medium size TFT-LCD modules and total display solutions.

Representatives will be available for demonstrations on flexible LCD display modules, RTP, CTP, optical bonding modules, circular display, square display, and bar type display.

TDO displays are used in the following applications:

  • Smart wearable devices
  • Medical field
  • Smart home
  • Industrial field
  • Power System
  • Charging pile
  • Electric vehicles
  • Intelligent robots

Also showcased will be AM-OLED display featuring a wide temperature variance, low power consumption, and thinner, high contrast, and strong color reproduction. Ideal for edge scenarios such as low temperature, products using batteries, and high-precision medical testing equipment. 

For more inforamtion, visit en.shtdo.com/.

