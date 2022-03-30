Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: iBase Technology

By Chad Cox

March 30, 2022

The next stop on our road to embedded world brings us to Taipei, Taiwan for a quick look at what iBase Technology is presenting at embedded world 2022.

iBase Technology focuses on the design and manufacturing of robust industrial PC products. The company has been delivering high quality products and services since 2000 with its current offerings comprising of x86 and RISC-based industrial motherboards, embedded systems, panel PCs, digital signage players, and network appliances.

Stop by embedded world Hall 5, booth 5-233 for further information on iBase’s AGS103T. The AGS103T is an ultra-compact IoT gateway edge computing system integrating the Intel Atom x6000E Series processors (code-named Elkhart Lake) that deliver up to four cores with 40% increase in CPU performance and improved graphics when compared with previous versions. Based on Intel's 10-nm technology, the energy-efficient platform is suitable for embedded applications in factory automation, IoT gateway, edge computing and automatic control systems.

iBase’s AGS103T has the following features:

  • Intel Atom x6413E/x6211E processors
  • GPIO 4-in/4-out and 1x DVI-I & 1x HDMI
  • Over/under/reverse voltage protection
  • Extended operating temperature from -20°C to +70°C
  • 9- to 36-V DC wide-range power input
  • 1x 3042/2242 M.2 B-Key, 1x Micro SD, optional 1x 2.5-in. SSD
  • 3x Gigabit Ethernet, 3x full-size Mini PCI-E sockets & 2x SIM card slots
  • 4x COM (RS232/422/485), 2x USB 3.1 and 2x USB 2.0
  • Supports DIN-rail mount, wall mount and TPM 2.0

Also being presented along with the AGS103T, the ASB200-953 is a 5G-ready compact box PC housing iBASE's IB953 3.5-in. SBC powered by 11th Gen Intel® Core i7-1185G7E, i5-1145G7E and i3-1115G4E processors (formerly Tiger Lake) with a 15W TDP threshold. It features a fanless system with an iBASE IB953 3.5-in. single-board computer.

