Unitech's RT112 Tablet is Ready to Go Anywhere

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 08, 2024

News

Image Credit: Unitech

Taipei, Taiwan. Unitech is offering its RT112 rugged tablet aimed to improve efficiency across industry. It is built within a slim and portable form factor and delivers Wi-Fi 6E and 5G technology and support for ARCore. The 8x8 stream sounding capability enhances signal clarity and range, allowing multiple devices to operate concurrently without experiencing network obstruction.

The RT112 features a sleek pen-thin design with dimensions smaller than an A4 sheet, making it easy to carry. It offers over 24 hours of non-stop battery performance. With ARCore support, Google's platform for augmented reality, Unitech's RT112 can provide immersive AR experiences for manufacturing, logistics, and field services, enabling detailed equipment maintenance, interactive training, and real-time data visualization.

Compliant with IP67 standards, the RT112 is built for rugged environments and able to withstand drops from up to 1.5 meters while meeting MIL-STD-810G specifications for durability against dust, water, and shock. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and GPS.

For more information, visit ute.com.

