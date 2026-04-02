VadaTech Launches PCI598 PCIe FPGA with AMD XCVP1902 VersalTM Premium Series
April 02, 2026
News
VadaTech introduced its PCI598 - PCIe FPGA with quad QSFP-DD XCVP1902 VersalTM Premium Series, based on the AMD XCVP1902 VersalTM Premium Series FPGA. It delivers more than 6,800 DSP slices with total PL memory of 1116Mb and 8,460,288 LUTs.
Highlights:
- PCIe x16 or any protocol on the x16 card edge SERDES
- PCIe bifurcation to 2x8 or 4x4
- SyncE Master/Slave
- PLL to lock to an external 1PPS or an external sinewave clock up to 400Mhz
- Dual x8 SERDES lanes plus additional 24 LVDS pairs for direct connection to neighboring FPGA card(s)
- Single bank of 64-bit wide DDR-4 Memory for a total of 8 GB with ECC as components
- Dual banks of 64-bit wide DDR-4 Memory 32GB per bank with ECC (64 GB total) as DIMMs
- Active cooling or passive cooling
For more information, visit vadatech.com/product/pci598/.