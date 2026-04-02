Embedded Computing Design

VadaTech Launches PCI598 PCIe FPGA with AMD XCVP1902 VersalTM Premium Series

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

April 02, 2026

News

VadaTech Launches PCI598 PCIe FPGA with AMD XCVP1902 VersalTM Premium Series
Image Credit: VadaTech

VadaTech introduced its PCI598 - PCIe FPGA with quad QSFP-DD XCVP1902 VersalTM Premium Series, based on the AMD XCVP1902 VersalTM Premium Series FPGA. It delivers more than 6,800 DSP slices with total PL memory of 1116Mb and 8,460,288 LUTs.

Highlights:

  • PCIe x16 or any protocol on the x16 card edge SERDES
  • PCIe bifurcation to 2x8 or 4x4
  • SyncE Master/Slave
  • PLL to lock to an external 1PPS or an external sinewave clock up to 400Mhz
  • Dual x8 SERDES lanes plus additional 24 LVDS pairs for direct connection to neighboring FPGA card(s)
  • Single bank of 64-bit wide DDR-4 Memory for a total of 8 GB with ECC as components
  • Dual banks of 64-bit wide DDR-4 Memory 32GB per bank with ECC (64 GB total) as DIMMs
  • Active cooling or passive cooling

For more information, visit vadatech.com/product/pci598/.

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Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

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