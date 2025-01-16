WEROCK’s Rockbook X540 G3 and X550 G3 Notebooks Built for Industrial Toughness

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: WEROCK

WEROCK Technologies GmbH is releasing two new rugged high-performance notebooks designed for industrial use leveraging Intel Core Ultra Meteor Lake processors, Intel AI Boost, Arc Graphics, up to 16 cores, a 4.8 GHz turbo clock frequency and up to 64 GB RAM.

The Rockbook X540 G3 and X550 G3 laptops feature state-of-the-art connectivity, including options for 4G LTE or 5G, uBlox GPS/GNSS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and versatile interfaces like Thunderbolt 4, USB, HDMI, and a serial port. Powered by Microsoft Windows 11 Pro with storage options including up to 2 TB NVMe drives, along with an additional hard disk slot for another 2 TB of capacity.



They utilize Intel AI Boost to deliver fast data analysis for AI applications, including quality control, manufacturing insights, predictive maintenance, and production workflow enhancements. They are compatible with AI frameworks like OpenVINO, WindowsML, DirectML, and ONNX RT and feature a Copilot button for instant access to Microsoft AI assistants.



Designed for visibility in bright sunlight, the 1000-nit 14-inch and 15.6-inch full HD displays deliver exceptional clarity. Glove-compatible multi-touch, a backlit keyboard, and a suite of security features, including TPM 2.0, Boot Guard, and a Windows Hello fingerprint sensor, ensure safety and functionality. Physical security includes a Kensington Lock slot, a camera cover, and a wireless disconnect switch.

The Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3 are supplied with two batteries, a 56 Wh hot-swap battery and an additional 14.4 Wh fixed battery. They offer IP65 dust and water resistance, protection against salt spray and fungal growth, and adherence to MIL-STD-810H standards for environmental stress and are tested for 1.2 m drops and can operate in a temperature range of -20°C to +60°C.



"With the new Rockbook X540 G3 and X550 G3 notebooks, we have taken another step towards the future. The robust high-performance notebooks are real talents in industry and on construction sites alike. The new and integrated AI functions pave the way into the new age of computing," says Markus Nicoleit, Managing Director of WEROCK GmbH. "With the launch of this new generation of fully robust and powerful notebooks, Rockbook X540 G3 and Rockbook X550 G3, we are bringing the segment of robust mobile computers and an overall package with plenty of power plus outstanding reliability up to date," continues Nicoleit.

For more information, visit werocktools.com/rugged-notebooks/.