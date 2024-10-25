AAEON Introduces its New Modular HMI Panel PC Series with Displays up to 21.5”

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON introduced the OMNI-ADP series, its Modular HMI Panel PCs including seven display sizes ranging from 10.4” to 21.5”. The family is powered by 12th Generation Intel Core processors. Across the series is an option of either PCAP and 5-wire resistive touchscreens, IP65 aluminum front bezel design, and both panel and VESA mounting options. Depending on the model, the OMNI-ADP PCs supports resolutions from 1024 x 768 - 1920 x 1080.

OMNI-ADP range is ideal for deployment in several industrial computing markets with features such as wide power input ranges of 9V to 30V, a temperature range of -20°C to 50°C, an IP65 aluminum front bezel for dust and water resistance, and passive heat dissipation for fanless operation.

The selection of CPUs max out with the 15W Intel Core i7-1265UE, which delivers up to 10 cores and 12 threads centered on the performance hybrid architecture of Intel’s 12th Generation. Also included is up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 system memory via two SODIMM slots, a 2.5” SATA drive bay, and an M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe.

Across OMNI-ADP are various industrial interfaces with the general supporting dual DB-9 ports offering RS-232/422/485, two internal wafers providing RS-232/422/485, three USB Type-A ports (USB 3.2 Gen 2 signal), one USB Type-C (for either USB 3.2 Gen 2 or DP 1.4), and two RJ-45 ports running at 1GbE and 2.5GbE speeds.

A variety of expansion options includes support for both 5G and Wi-Fi via M.2 3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slots. Further expansion includes M.2 2280 M-Key for NVMe storage and a Nano SIM card slot.

For more information, visit aaeon.com.