Advantech Edge AI Application Server and NFC ePaper Solution Earn 2025 COMPUTEX Awards

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

News

IRVINE, California – May 13, 2025 — Advantech, a global company providing IoT intelligent systems and embedded platforms, has been recognized at the 2025 COMPUTEX Best Choice Awards for its cutting-edge innovations.

Advantech’s AIR-420 Edge AI Application Server and EPD-304 Ultra-Slim Battery-Free NFC EPaper Solution were both selected as winners in the Best Product Category, marking the company’s first dual recognition in this prestigious competition.

The Best Choice Award is the most influential honor at COMPUTEX, widely regarded as a key reference for international buyers. Products are judged by a panel of industry experts based on functionality, innovation, and market potential. This year, over 100 companies submitted 405 entries, with winners selected through a rigorous evaluation process involving representatives from government, academia and industry. Advantech’s double win is a testament to its outstanding innovation and leadership in both AI and sustainable technologies.

Miller Chang, President of Advantech’s Embedded Sector, stated, “For over four decades, Advantech has been committed to technological innovation and co-creating value with customers. We believe that deeply understanding user needs is the key to turning edge computing into a competitive advantage. The award-winning AIR-420 Edge AI Server exemplifies our vision of integrating AI with edge computing, delivering high-performance processing and flexible design to meet diverse industry demands. It plays a pivotal role in helping customers improve operational efficiency and enhance decision-making.”

Miller Chang also highlighted Advantech’s commitment to sustainability: “The EPD-304 Ultra-Slim BatteryFree NFC e-Paper Solution embodies our dedication to environmental responsibility. Engineered for ultralow power consumption and durability, the EPD-304 enables energy savings and carbon reduction while enhancing operational efficiency. This reflects our ESG mission of ‘Enabling an Intelligent and Sustainable Planet.’”

Both award-winning solutions will be showcased in the Best Choice Award Pavilion on the 4th floor Lobby 0 of TaiNEX 2 from May 20–23, during COMPUTEX 2025. Visitors can also find these products at Advantech’s main Pavilion booths: Hall 1, 1st Floor (#K0605) and Hall 2, 1st Floor (#P0413a).

Advantech said it will continue advancing AI and IoT applications to accelerate the development of a smart and sustainable future.

AIR-420 Edge AI Application Server

Advantech AIR-420 is the industry’s most compact edge AI server supporting dual 3.9-slot GPUs, delivering up to 208 TFLOPS of FP32 performance. Powered by AMD Ryzen 7000/9000 CPUs, up to 192GB of DDR5 memory, and rich I/O, AIR-420 is built to handle demanding AI workloads. Integrated with SQ ai100 AI SSDs and aiDAPTIV+ technology, it enables secure, cost-effective LLM training at the edge. With GenAI Studio and inference tools, AIR-420 delivers robust edge AI capabilities for LLMs, medical imaging, automation, and more.

EPD-304 Ultra-Slim, Battery-Free NFC ePaper Solution

The EPD-304 is a lightweight, battery-free NFC ePaper solution for smart logistics and warehouse use. It supports four-color and mixed-color algorithms for better readability and enables low-power, real-time updates via NFC. With a 5.2mm profile, 34g weight, and IP68 rating, it’s built for harsh environments. At scale, it can cut 657 metric tons of CO₂ annually. Comprehensive sample code is provided to accelerate integration and support low-carbon, efficient operations.

Visit Advantech at COMPUTEX 2025, booth locations: Hall 1 / K0605 and Hall 2 / P0413a. For more information: