Embedded Computing Design

AI-powered Six-Sided Product Case Inspection at ADLINK Factory

July 11, 2024

Whitepaper

AI-powered Six-Sided Product Case Inspection at ADLINK Factory

In the dynamic landscape of modern manufacturing, Industry 4.0 has ushered in a wave of technological innovations, making AI integral to automating and refining inspection procedures.


Traditionally reliant on human oversight, manufacturing inspection is undergoing a transformation with advanced tools and equipment. Today, sophisticated methods and AI-based systems have already started to get incorporated into the inspection process of various products, including but not limited to disk heads, steel strips, syringes, and semiconductors. This solution brief explores how ADLINK’s Deep Learning Acceleration Platform is at the forefront of this evolution, propelling AI- powered quality inspection to new heights.

AI & Machine Learning
Mitigating AI/ML Risks in Safety-Critical Software

July 9, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Neousys
Neousys Leverages NVIDIA for 275 TOPS at the Edge

July 11, 2024

MORE
Storage
FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage Sets Times for Pre-Conference Seminars

July 12, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Caption: Numbering on official MIDI spec matches plug (right) not receptacle (left) / Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
MIDI Circuit Design for Arduino and Microcontrollers

July 11, 2024

MORE