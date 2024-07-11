AI-powered Six-Sided Product Case Inspection at ADLINK Factory

Whitepaper

In the dynamic landscape of modern manufacturing, Industry 4.0 has ushered in a wave of technological innovations, making AI integral to automating and refining inspection procedures.

Traditionally reliant on human oversight, manufacturing inspection is undergoing a transformation with advanced tools and equipment. Today, sophisticated methods and AI-based systems have already started to get incorporated into the inspection process of various products, including but not limited to disk heads, steel strips, syringes, and semiconductors. This solution brief explores how ADLINK’s Deep Learning Acceleration Platform is at the forefront of this evolution, propelling AI- powered quality inspection to new heights.