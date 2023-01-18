ARIES Embedded and Emdalo Technologies Offer FPGA Solutions

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by ARIES Embedded ARIES Embedded and Emdalo Technologies collaborated to enhance embedded modules centered on Microchip's PolarFire SoC architecture. ARIES designed the M100PF and M100PFS system-on-modules (SoM) delivering effective embedded ecosystems for power computations in applications such as smart embedded vision, industrial automation, communications, and IoT.

"The PolarFire SoC combines a high-performance 64-bit RISC-V multicore processor subsystem with low-power FPGA technology," stated Andreas Widder, Managing Director of ARIES Embedded. "In Emdalo Technologies, we're excited to have an extraordinarily experienced, qualified partner in order to jointly further this future-ready technology."

The SoM series integrates the PolarFire FPGA and functions from 100K logic elements (LEs) to 300K LEs. Embedded into the M100FPS is a real-time, Linux compatible, RISC-V MPU subsystem. It provides low power consumption (12.7G transceivers), thermal efficiency, and defense quality security.

For more information, visit emdalo.com and aries-embedded.com.