ASIX and Avalue Introduce the AXM57104 TSN IPC Development Platform

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Asix and Avalue

Hsinchu, Taiwan. ASIX Electronics Corporation and Avalue Technology Incorporation combined knowledge for the AXM57104 TSN IPC development platform. The solution is designed utilizing ASIX’s AXM57104 TSN Gigabit Ethernet PCIe NIC and Avalue's SLP-WHG fanless industrial computer (IPC) and leverages an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor with integrated RT-Linux real-time OS.

Ideal for industrial IoT applications that require TSN network functionality, the AXM57104 delivers field upgradeable FPGA support via Application Programming for TSN standards. The platform is certified compliant with the following IEEE 802.1 standards: IEEE 1588V2 Precision Time Protocol (PTP), 802.1AS-Rev/AS timing and synchronization for time-sensitive applications, 802.1Qav time-sensitive stream transmission and queuing, 802.1Qbu frame preemption, 802.1Qbv time-aware shaper, and 802.1CB frame replication and elimination.

Offered TSN Utility Sample Codes:

AXM57104 Linux network driver, PTP4/RSTP/Netconf applications

TSN feature/Web server configuration tool

TSN over OPC UA demo tool

FPGA firmware upgrade tool

For more information, visit asix.com.tw/.