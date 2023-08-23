DFI has a Plan for "Make in India"

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: DFI DFI has been developing an expansive plan for the Southeast Asian region, centering on India, that in which has been enjoying a rising economy. The company signed a tactical collaboration with six local suppliers. The cooperation’s goals are to expand "brand awareness" and "market share" of industrial automation, networking, defense, transportation, and smart cities.

According to DFI President Alexander Su, “India has become a fiercely contested territory for industries worldwide, particularly with the government’s focus on the "Make in India" policy. This has attracted numerous manufacturers to set up production facilities and encouraged local industries to initiate automation and smart transformation.”

6 Partners:

Dynalog

Technics

Alltronix

Avihs

Netport

LUBI Electronics

“DFI offers a diverse product line, including industrial-grade motherboards, embedded computer modules, and system solutions, providing the essential computing power needed for industrial transformation and miniaturization solutions that reduce carbon emissions. By integrating distribution channels, DFI aims to be the best local ally in India's industrial transformation,” ended Su.

