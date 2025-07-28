Golden Dome Architecture: Accelerating Multi-Domain Defense with FPGA Technology

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

As the threat landscape shifts toward faster, more agile strike capabilities, so too must our defensive architectures. From traditional ballistic missiles to hypersonic glide vehicles and unmanned aerial systems (UAS), the spectrum of challenges is broad and intensifying. The Golden Dome initiative is at the forefront of addressing these threats by rethinking how speed, agility, and multi-domain readiness intersect.

A central challenge across these threat vectors is the need for ultra-low latency and fast, adaptive processing — which is critical for compressing the Observe, Orient, Decide, Act (OODA) loop and staying ahead of adversarial maneuvers. Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) play a pivotal role in meeting these demands, enabling faster data throughput, flexible mission updates, and high-assurance signal processing at the tactical edge.



This roundtable will dive into specific FPGA use cases across air, space, maritime, and ground domains — highlighting scenarios where Golden Dome’s architecture and emerging technologies converge. We will explore how advancements in compute architecture, RF signal conditioning, rotary joints, and radiation-hardened solutions in space are extending our edge across all domains.



This session is part of our FPGA Roundtable series. Registration/event page here.

When:

Thursday, August 28, 2025 · 2:00 p.m.

Eastern Time (US & Canada) (GMT -4:00)

Duration:

1 hour

Price

Free

Language

English

Open to:

Everyone

Sponsored by Frontgrade.

