Road to embedded world: Ignion Transforms RF Design

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

image Credit: Ignion

Embedded Computing Design’s Road to embedded world will highlight a host of embedded suppliers who will be showcasing their latest products and technologies at embedded world, April 9th to 11th in Nuremberg, Germany. embedded world is the largest global gathering of its kind. Check back regularly to see where the Road to embedded world takes us.

While visiting embedded world 2024, stop by booth 4A-302, to view Ignion’s new interactive platform, Oxion, and learn how it is transforming RF development. Leveraging the AWS cloud, Oxion is a dynamic platform that offers developers unparalleled control. Utilizing cutting-edge antenna tech and AI capabilities, it provides instant assistance for intricate antenna integrations at no cost for platform registrants.

Oxion offers a streamlined dashboard for simplifying project submissions with just a few clicks, inputting PCB size specifications and required frequencies. The platform crafts a board layout, suggests a Virtual Antenna component, and presents performance data.

Users can then modify designs based on specific requirements by adjusting new parameters using intuitive drag-and-drop functionality in real time. Oxion provides standard features like decision recommendation prompts and a performance optimizer.

Based on a comprehensive database of RF designs, the robust AI engine promptly generates product results, eliminating the necessity for an initial physical prototype. The reduced development time and engineering hours enable designers to focus on their central ideas while mitigating risks in the antenna integration process.

Account on Oxion Includes:

Main Dashboard See all IoT design projects in one place with indications of where each project is in the design process, including clear information on the results and the status of the user requests.

Circular PCB Oxion can model an antenna design recommendation for circular boards as well as more typical rectangular PCBs.

Estimate and Optimize Antenna Performance with AI/ML Understand the impact of design changes in the Virtual Antenna® performance in real time. Using this interactive tool, you can adjust the antenna location and clearance area to your design’s performance.

Stock Availability Get access to Ignion’s distribution channels to ensure component availability does not impact your time to market.

Help Center Get access to Ignion’s support and technical documentation to guide your antenna integration process.

Customer-Centric Suggests additional resources that can assist in making the development process easier.



For more information, visit oxion.ai.