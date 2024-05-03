Supermicro Will Maximize your COMPUTEX Experience with Keynote from President and CEO Charles Liang

Taipei, Taiwan. TAITRA (Taiwan External Trade Development Council) announced that Charles Liang, President and CEO of Supermicro, will deliver a COMPUTEX keynote on June 5, 2024 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 2 7F. He will explain Supermicro's cutting-edge systems designed and optimized for a wide range of compute workloads, as well as new AI technology.

Supermicro develops rack-scale solutions ideal for AI/ML, cloud, storage demands, and enhanced deployment in data centers. It provides solutions comprising of a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions.

Supermicro's liquid cooling technology is developed to reduce energy usage and drive down data center TCO while enabling environments to meet specific performance needs.

According to the company, it will showcase platforms powered by advanced CPUs and GPUs that are suitable for various modern workloads. Attendees can learn more about Supermicro's solutions at booth M0311a.

Editor’s Note: COMPUTEX 2024 with the theme "Connecting AI," is set to take place from June 4th to June 7th. The event will feature 1,500 exhibitors using 4,500 booths, showcasing six major themes: AI Computing, Advanced Connectivity, Future Mobility, Immersive Reality, Sustainability, and Innovations.