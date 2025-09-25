Embedded Computing Design

Syslogic RPC RSL 83 Delivers Real-Time TSN and TCC Performance for Robotics and Vehicles

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 25, 2025

Image Credit: Syslogic

Syslogic introduced its rugged IP67 and IP69 rated RPC RSL 83 powered by a quad-core Intel Atom x7433RE processor (Amston Lake). Thanks to the addition of “Turbo Boost”, the RPC RSL 83 attains enhanced clock speeds juxtaposed to the RSL 82, despite a lower base frequency. When combined with Syslogic’s smart passive cooling design, the platform is ideal for continuous operation in a variety of temperature ranges.

 

Included UEFI Secure Boot inhibits malicious software from running at startup. According to the press release, during system startup, Secure Boot checks whether the bootloader is properly digitally signed. For additional protection, Syslogic integrates a hardware-based trusted platform module (TPM).

Utilizing TCC (Time Coordinated Computing), the solution offers deterministic real-time performance, for instance, controlling robots, vehicles, and machines, or when used as an IoT or vehicle gateway. TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking) allows real-time abilities over standard Ethernet.

For seamless integration, the RPC RSL 83 supports LAN, CAN, RS232, and digital I/O interfaces. Optional expansions include 5G, WiFi, or GNSS.

Ideal Use Cases:

  • Construction machinery
  • Agricultural and transportation technology
  • Smart city applications

For more information, visit syslogic.com/intel-atom-amston-lake/rugged-computer-rpc-rsl-83.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

