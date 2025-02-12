The Road to embedded world: Avalue Unveils Sustainable, High-Performance Solutions for Smart Cities, Healthcare, and Manufacturing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue will exhibit its innovative solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and human-machine interface (HMI) during this year’s embedded world. Visitors to booth 3-450 can view Avalue’s dedication to sustainable development in smart cities, smart manufacturing, and intelligent healthcare.

At the forefront of AI computing, Avalue offers high-performance platforms integrating NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, Rockchip, Intel Xeon Scalable, and ARM processors. Enhanced with sophisticated AI algorithms, these solutions deliver rapid, precise, and real-time image recognition capabilities

Tackling the intense thermal requirements of AI computing, Avalue presents a liquid-cooled server that dissipates up to 800W. This innovative solution improves energy efficiency, system resilience, and long-term stability. Additionally, the launch of customizable embedded motherboards and modules will empower industries with tailored computing solutions to accelerate product development.

Bringing innovation to HMI solutions, Avalue will showcase a lineup of touch panel PCs and industrial tablet PCs, equipped with high-performance processors. Some models feature a slim bezel, providing a wider viewing area and a modern look for seamless placement in multiple environments. With an intuitive user interface and robust applications, these devices ensure a smooth, interactive experience, optimizing workflow efficiency and productivity.

Avalue actively promotes green technology by designing low-power, high-performance embedded solutions that support corporate social responsibility. Its booth will showcase ESG-ready products, including embedded systems with high-efficiency processors and thermal control, along with energy-efficient displays that contribute to environmental sustainability.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, visit avalue.com.