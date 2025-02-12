Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world: Avalue Unveils Sustainable, High-Performance Solutions for Smart Cities, Healthcare, and Manufacturing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

February 12, 2025

Blog

The Road to embedded world: Avalue Unveils Sustainable, High-Performance Solutions for Smart Cities, Healthcare, and Manufacturing
Image Credit: Avalue

Avalue will exhibit its innovative solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, and human-machine interface (HMI) during this year’s embedded world. Visitors to booth 3-450 can view Avalue’s dedication to sustainable development in smart cities, smart manufacturing, and intelligent healthcare.

At the forefront of AI computing, Avalue offers high-performance platforms integrating NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, Rockchip, Intel Xeon Scalable, and ARM processors. Enhanced with sophisticated AI algorithms, these solutions deliver rapid, precise, and real-time image recognition capabilities

Tackling the intense thermal requirements of AI computing, Avalue presents a liquid-cooled server that dissipates up to 800W. This innovative solution improves energy efficiency, system resilience, and long-term stability. Additionally, the launch of customizable embedded motherboards and modules will empower industries with tailored computing solutions to accelerate product development.

Bringing innovation to HMI solutions, Avalue will showcase a lineup of touch panel PCs and industrial tablet PCs, equipped with high-performance processors. Some models feature a slim bezel, providing a wider viewing area and a modern look for seamless placement in multiple environments. With an intuitive user interface and robust applications, these devices ensure a smooth, interactive experience, optimizing workflow efficiency and productivity.

Avalue actively promotes green technology by designing low-power, high-performance embedded solutions that support corporate social responsibility. Its booth will showcase ESG-ready products, including embedded systems with high-efficiency processors and thermal control, along with energy-efficient displays that contribute to environmental sustainability.

To secure your free ticket to embedded world, click here: https://www.messe-ticket.de/Nuernberg/embeddedworld2025/Register/SYS4ew25?culture=en.

For more information, visit avalue.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Consumer
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
Industrial - Smart Energy & Utilities
IoT
Topic Tags
AI & Machine Learning
Image Credit: Solectrix
Solectrix and ASSDEV to Merge and Exhibit at embedded world 2025

February 5, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Optimizing Connectivity for Smart Medical Tools

February 3, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Embedded Executive: The Evolution of a Wireless Standard, LoRa Alliance

February 5, 2025

MORE
Software & OS
Embedded Hypervisor Market: Driving Innovation and Security Across Industries

February 10, 2025

MORE