The Road to embedded world: BARROT Expands Bluetooth Connectivity with Automotive, IoT, and Industrial Breakthroughs

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

BARROT is gearing up to showcase its Bluetooth v6.0 certified BARROT stack and a selection of groundbreaking wireless automotive and industrial solutions at embedded world 2025 (Booth3-652a) that feature Wi-Fi 6/6e/7, Classic Bluetooth Audio, LE Audio, Channel Sounding, and ultra-low energy innovations for automotive, two-wheelers, industrial, and IoT use cases.

As a leader in Bluetooth innovation, Barrot has influenced global Bluetooth specifications, including the core specs, LE Audio, LC3 codec, and Mesh networking. Official Bluetooth white papers (LE Audio Specifications) recognize BARROT experts, who have also earned esteemed honors such as the Bluetooth SIG 2022 award (award announcement).

Driving wireless innovation in automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer sectors, the BARROT stack is Bluetooth v6.0 BQB qualified (QDID: Q338614) and trusted by Fortune 500 companies worldwide. It is embedded with Automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers in billions of vehicles, including cars, trucks, and two-wheelers, distributed across China, Japan, ASEAN, Europe, and North America. The stack is also extensively utilized in hundreds of millions of smart devices, from smartwatches and smart bracelets to TWS earbuds, smart speakers, and smart home appliances.

BARROT stack runs on general operating systems such as Windows, Linux, Android, and FreeRTOS, offering seamless integration with hundreds of SoC platforms from companies such as Qualcomm, NXP, Infineon, TI, STM, Renesas, MTK, ITE, Sunplus, Mstar, AMD, Telechips, Allwinner, Rockchip, Siengine, SemiDrive, Autochips, ARK, and more.

The company’s modules are seamlessly integrated into Digital Cockpit HeadUnits (DHU), co-pilot entertainment systems, rear-seat entertainment systems, Head-up Displays (HUD), rearview mirrors, GPS recorders, and various automotive peripherals, including charging piles and car keys.

The company’s wireless technology goes beyond automotive, bringing Bluetooth data transfer, wireless display, and Bluetooth audio connectivity to the two-wheeler market, enabling seamless pairing with mobile phones and helmet intercoms. Its industrial Wi-Fi + Bluetooth modules also serve a wide range of industrial applications.

