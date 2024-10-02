The Road to embedded world North America: American Portwell Manages Video Analytics for Surveillance and Security Scenarios
October 02, 2024
Visitors to embedded world North America should make at stop at American Portwell’s booth (1940) for a live exhibition of the WEBS-45J1 system running the Network Optix intelligent video management solution. The demonstration highlights the system’s abilities to manage complex video analytics and operational tasks for various surveillance and security scenarios.
The WEBS-45J1 leverages the 14th Gen Intel Core processor highlighting the Intel Thread Director that maximizes real time hybrid performance to facilitate intelligent routing and optimized performance-per-watt for demanding workloads. Integrated graphics enable up to four simultaneous 4K displays, while the inclusion of Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) ensures superior AI acceleration performance.
Booth #1940 Highlights
Comprehensive Industrial and Embedded Computing Solutions:
- Portwell offers a wide range of solutions tailored for various industries
All-in-One Boards:
- Versatile selection of all-in-one boards designed for a wide range of applications
Computer on Modules (CoMs):
- Portwell’s CoMs provide a scalable solution for diverse embedded systems
Rugged Compact Embedded Systems:
- Systems are engineered for harsh environments in IoT and edge applications
Network Appliances:
- Featuring the latest Intel Xeon D processors providing strong security and advanced processing capabilities for data centers and enterprise environments.
OCP NIC 3.0 Network Cards:
- Designed with open compute flexibility and a convenient thumbscrew pull-tab for simplified maintenance and upgrades, the Portwell PNC series network interface cards (NICs) also feature a built-in network bypass function to optimize uptime and ensure fail-safe network connectivity.
Live Demo: Rugged Fanless Embedded System with Network Optix Intelligent Video Management Software Solution
Static Demo:
- All-in-one boards and modules
- Rugged compact embedded system
- Network appliance and OCP NIC 3.0 network interface cards (NICs)
All-in-one boards: PICMG 1.3, ATX, Mini-ITX, Nano-ITX, 3.5”, featuring latest Intel Core and Atom processors
- 14th Gen Intel Core processor
- Intel Atom x7000RE processor
Modules: COM-HPC Server Type, COM-HPC Client Type, COM Express Type 6, COM Express Type 7, COM Express Type 10, Qseven, SMARC, featuring latest Intel Xeon D, Core and Atom processors
- Intel Xeon D-2800/D-1800 processors
- Intel Core Ultra
- 14th Gen Intel Core
- Intel Atom x7000RE
Modules (Miniature): EDIMM SOM, Micro SOM
- Arm Cortex-A7 architecture, Arm Cortex-M7 architecture
- As small as 25mmx25mm
Rugged Compact Embedded Systems
- NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SOM
- Intel Atom x7000RE processors
Live Demo: Rugged fanless embedded system with Network Optix Intelligent Video Management Solution
Portwell will showcase its Professional and Speedy Computer Engineering Services, One-stop Shop, Global Support, and its 30+ Years Proven Excellence
Please visit Portwell at ew24 NA in Booth #1940 or visit portwell.com for more information.
