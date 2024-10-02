The Road to embedded world North America: American Portwell Manages Video Analytics for Surveillance and Security Scenarios

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Portwell Visitors to embedded world North America should make at stop at American Portwell’s booth (1940) for a live exhibition of the WEBS-45J1 system running the Network Optix intelligent video management solution. The demonstration highlights the system’s abilities to manage complex video analytics and operational tasks for various surveillance and security scenarios.

The WEBS-45J1 leverages the 14th Gen Intel Core processor highlighting the Intel Thread Director that maximizes real time hybrid performance to facilitate intelligent routing and optimized performance-per-watt for demanding workloads. Integrated graphics enable up to four simultaneous 4K displays, while the inclusion of Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost) ensures superior AI acceleration performance.

Booth #1940 Highlights

Comprehensive Industrial and Embedded Computing Solutions:

Portwell offers a wide range of solutions tailored for various industries

All-in-One Boards:

Versatile selection of all-in-one boards designed for a wide range of applications

Computer on Modules (CoMs):

Portwell’s CoMs provide a scalable solution for diverse embedded systems

Rugged Compact Embedded Systems:

Systems are engineered for harsh environments in IoT and edge applications

Network Appliances:

Featuring the latest Intel Xeon D processors providing strong security and advanced processing capabilities for data centers and enterprise environments.

OCP NIC 3.0 Network Cards:

Designed with open compute flexibility and a convenient thumbscrew pull-tab for simplified maintenance and upgrades, the Portwell PNC series network interface cards (NICs) also feature a built-in network bypass function to optimize uptime and ensure fail-safe network connectivity.

Live Demo: Rugged Fanless Embedded System with Network Optix Intelligent Video Management Software Solution

Static Demo:

All-in-one boards and modules

Rugged compact embedded system

Network appliance and OCP NIC 3.0 network interface cards (NICs)

All-in-one boards: PICMG 1.3, ATX, Mini-ITX, Nano-ITX, 3.5”, featuring latest Intel Core and Atom processors

14th Gen Intel Core processor

Intel Atom x7000RE processor

Modules: COM-HPC Server Type, COM-HPC Client Type, COM Express Type 6, COM Express Type 7, COM Express Type 10, Qseven, SMARC, featuring latest Intel Xeon D, Core and Atom processors

Intel Xeon D-2800/D-1800 processors

Intel Core Ultra

14th Gen Intel Core

Intel Atom x7000RE

Modules (Miniature): EDIMM SOM, Micro SOM

Arm Cortex-A7 architecture, Arm Cortex-M7 architecture

As small as 25mmx25mm

Rugged Compact Embedded Systems

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX SOM

Intel Atom x7000RE processors

Live Demo: Rugged fanless embedded system with Network Optix Intelligent Video Management Solution

Portwell will showcase its Professional and Speedy Computer Engineering Services, One-stop Shop, Global Support, and its 30+ Years Proven Excellence

Please visit Portwell at ew24 NA in Booth #1940 or visit portwell.com for more information.

