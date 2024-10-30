XJTAG to Promote Version 4.0 of its XJTAG Suite During electronica

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: XJTAG

Cambridge, England. XJTAG will attend electronica, where at booth A3-260 it will highlight the newly rarified version 4.0 of the XJTAG Suite and hold a glance of the new XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller.

Highlights:

XJTAG 4.0 permits differing JTAG chains in a circuit to run concurrently at different clock frequencies

An increase to eight JTAG TAPs over 40 I/O pins with improved physical and electrical robustness, including protection from up to ±30 V on all pins

XJTAG has designed its tools for engineers to deliver a simplistic approach to make the most of a device’s boundary scan capacities. According to XJTAG, boundary scans are utilized by designers in R&D, test, and manufacturing across all industrial markets and assist with board bring-up as well as test and debug.

For more information, visit xjtag.com.



