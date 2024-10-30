Embedded Computing Design

XJTAG to Promote Version 4.0 of its XJTAG Suite During electronica

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 30, 2024

News

Image Credit: XJTAG

Cambridge, England. XJTAG will attend electronica, where at booth A3-260 it will highlight the newly rarified version 4.0 of the XJTAG Suite and hold a glance of the new XJLink-PF40 JTAG controller.

Highlights:

  • XJTAG 4.0 permits differing JTAG chains in a circuit to run concurrently at different clock frequencies
  • An increase to eight JTAG TAPs over 40 I/O pins with improved physical and electrical robustness, including protection from up to ±30 V on all pins

XJTAG has designed its tools for engineers to deliver a simplistic approach to make the most of a device’s boundary scan capacities. According to XJTAG, boundary scans are utilized by designers in R&D, test, and manufacturing across all industrial markets and assist with board bring-up as well as test and debug.

For more information, visit xjtag.com.

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

