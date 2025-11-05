Ceva Introduces Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 Client IP to Power Next-Gen AIoT
November 05, 2025
News
Ceva, Inc. released its Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 client IP, enabling enhanced Wi-Fi 7 capabilities to AIoT devices and environments. Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 1x1 7 client IP leverages IEEE 802.11be for compact, battery-powered designs such as wearables, smart home devices, and industrial applications.
Wi-Fi 7 Features Supported by Ceva-Waves IP:
- Multi‑Link Operation (MLO) with support for Multi‑Link Multi‑Radio (MLMR) and enhanced Multi‑Link Single Radio (eMLSR) for deterministic low latency and resilient links
- Optional 4K QAM and wider channels (up to 160 MHz)
- Multi‑Resource Unit (MRU) scheduling and preamble puncturing for efficient spectrum utilization
- Beamforming and Dual Carrier Modulation for long range communication
- Advanced co-existence with Packet Traffic Arbiter (PTA) for operation alongside Bluetooth and other radios
- Full MAC software stack with WPA3 and China’s WAPI security standards, and backward compatibility with Wi‑Fi 4/5/6/6E
- Flexible RF interfaces for integration with partner radios or licensee‑developed transceivers
- Availability within Ceva‑Waves Links, turnkey, multi‑protocol wireless platforms combining Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, 802.15.4 and UWB
“We’re proud to announce the availability of our Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 client IP,” said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of Ceva’s Wireless IoT Business Unit. “Wi-Fi 7’s breakthroughs in speed, resilience, and latency are driving rapid adoption. Our turnkey solution helps customers cut complexity and time-to-market - delivering smarter, more responsive IoT experiences powered by edge intelligence.”
For more information, visit ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-waves-wi-fi/.