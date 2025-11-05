Ceva Introduces Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 Client IP to Power Next-Gen AIoT

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Ceva, Inc. released its Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 client IP, enabling enhanced Wi-Fi 7 capabilities to AIoT devices and environments. Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 1x1 7 client IP leverages IEEE 802.11be for compact, battery-powered designs such as wearables, smart home devices, and industrial applications.

Wi-Fi 7 Features Supported by Ceva-Waves IP:

Multi‑Link Operation (MLO) with support for Multi‑Link Multi‑Radio (MLMR) and enhanced Multi‑Link Single Radio (eMLSR) for deterministic low latency and resilient links

Optional 4K QAM and wider channels (up to 160 MHz)

Multi‑Resource Unit (MRU) scheduling and preamble puncturing for efficient spectrum utilization

Beamforming and Dual Carrier Modulation for long range communication

Advanced co-existence with Packet Traffic Arbiter (PTA) for operation alongside Bluetooth and other radios

Full MAC software stack with WPA3 and China’s WAPI security standards, and backward compatibility with Wi‑Fi 4/5/6/6E

Flexible RF interfaces for integration with partner radios or licensee‑developed transceivers

Availability within Ceva‑Waves Links, turnkey, multi‑protocol wireless platforms combining Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth, 802.15.4 and UWB

“We’re proud to announce the availability of our Ceva-Waves Wi-Fi 7 1x1 client IP,” said Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of Ceva’s Wireless IoT Business Unit. “Wi-Fi 7’s breakthroughs in speed, resilience, and latency are driving rapid adoption. Our turnkey solution helps customers cut complexity and time-to-market - delivering smarter, more responsive IoT experiences powered by edge intelligence.”

For more information, visit ceva-ip.com/product/ceva-waves-wi-fi/.