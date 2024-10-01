Digi International Launches Comprehensive Future-Proof Subscription-Based Cellular Router Solution, Digi 360

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Digi International

Minneapolis, Minnesota. Digi International launched its future-proof Digi 360, a new subscription-based solution delivering ease-of-use, deployment visibility, and enhanced ROI for Digi cellular routers. Digi 360 includes flexible devices, software, and services enhanced to streamline development of IoT projects.

According to the press release, subscribers benefit from Digi’s comprehensive devices, tools, and resources that enable automation and edge computing across a wide range of enterprise, industrial, and transportation applications.

Landon Reese, Vice President of Product Management at Digi International commented, “Bringing together software, management capabilities, state-of-the-art edge devices and expert support into a unified, comprehensive package, Digi 360 ensures our customers experience unmatched efficiency, security and reliability while enjoying significant cost savings.”

Benefits:

Management via Digi Remote Manager (Digi RM)

Digi Cellular Devices

Customer Care

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Optional add-on services include Digi Containers, Digi WAN Bonding, and Digi Mobile VPN for a flexible approach to security. “Digi 360 offers so much more than connectivity; it’s a complete, secure solution that eases complexity, alleviating the challenges in configuring, deploying and managing IoT deployments,” Reese said. “Designed to evolve with the always-in-flux IoT landscape, Digi 360 provides our customers with a future-proof investment as well as much-needed peace of mind.”

For more information, visit digi.com/Digi360.

