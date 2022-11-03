Embedded Computing Design

STMicroelectronics Eases Wireless Connectivity with its Smart STM32 Module

By Chad Cox

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

November 03, 2022

News

Image Provided by STMicroelectronics

Geneva. STMicroelectronics introduced its smart wireless module, the STM32WB5MMGH6 powered by both, an Arm Cortex-M4 core for solution processing and a Cortex-M0+ for integrated radio. The module utilizes general standards such as Bluetooth LE 5.3, Zigbee 3.0, and OpenThread to create a complete sub-system including free-to-use protocol stacks.

The STM32WB5MMGH6 includes needed embedded devices such as the antenna (matching circuitry), all the passives, and timing crystals. When combined with the  STM32CubeMX configurator and STM32CubeWB software the package provides:

  • Production-ready MISRA C and ISO/TS 16949 compliant HAL and low-layer APIs
  • FatFS file system
  • FreeRTOS
  • Communication-protocol stacks
  • Code examples

“Choosing a wireless module instead of engineering a chip-down solution is the fastest way for developers to complete their projects,” said Hakim Jaafar, General Manager - BLE/802.15.4 MCU, STMicroelectronics. “The STM32WB5MMGH6 module, based on our own STM32WB55 wireless MCU and fully supported by ST, now makes this approach faster, easier, and more affordable than ever.”

Use cases for wireless transmission and management of components include remote sensors, smart door locks, PC accessories, and infrastructure equipment.

For more information, visit estore.st.com

