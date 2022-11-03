STMicroelectronics Eases Wireless Connectivity with its Smart STM32 Module

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Geneva. STMicroelectronics introduced its smart wireless module, the STM32WB5MMGH6 powered by both, an Arm Cortex-M4 core for solution processing and a Cortex-M0+ for integrated radio. The module utilizes general standards such as Bluetooth LE 5.3, Zigbee 3.0, and OpenThread to create a complete sub-system including free-to-use protocol stacks.

The STM32WB5MMGH6 includes needed embedded devices such as the antenna (matching circuitry), all the passives, and timing crystals. When combined with the STM32CubeMX configurator and STM32CubeWB software the package provides:

Production-ready MISRA C and ISO/TS 16949 compliant HAL and low-layer APIs

FatFS file system

FreeRTOS

Communication-protocol stacks

Code examples

“Choosing a wireless module instead of engineering a chip-down solution is the fastest way for developers to complete their projects,” said Hakim Jaafar, General Manager - BLE/802.15.4 MCU, STMicroelectronics. “The STM32WB5MMGH6 module, based on our own STM32WB55 wireless MCU and fully supported by ST, now makes this approach faster, easier, and more affordable than ever.”

Use cases for wireless transmission and management of components include remote sensors, smart door locks, PC accessories, and infrastructure equipment.

