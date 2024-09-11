Embedded Computing Design

Wirepas to Take its Reliable Mesh Networks to embedded world North America

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

September 11, 2024

Image Credit: Wirepas

Wirepas offers three different frequencies for better flexibility. The Wirepas Mesh 2.4 GHz, Wirepas 5G Mesh, and Wirepas Mesh Sub-GHz are built on a decentralized network protocol that enables devices to connect autonomously and exchange information without requiring a central system or intricate configuration. Ideal Applications include smart meters, building management systems, and Industrial asset tracking.

Wirepas mesh enhances the use of the Radio Frequency (RF) spectrum ensuring loud conditions do not inhibit the transmission from achieving its objective. With its innovative self-healing mesh, Wirepas says it is highly immune to building infrastructure failures by constantly adapting to environmental changes, guaranteeing a reliable network in all circumstances including flooding, border routers, and the physical RF environmental boundaries. 

Wirepas delivers dependability to designers utilizing sub-GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, but it is also offered on the global NR+ 1.9 GHz band. Unlike cellular that requires a subscription, the new 1.9 GHz band opens up a new green field band for industrial IoT that is subscription-free.

According to the company, it is a leader in developing the NR+ IoT standard and has rolled out Wirepas 5G Mesh, the first-ever non-cellular 5G standard.

Wirepas experts, together with some partners, are showing the technology at Embedded World North America on October 8-10, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Find them at booth #1953.

For more information, visit wirepas.com. 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

