Lumotive and Gpixel Collaborate on M30 Lidar Sensor Reference Design Platform for Mobility and Industrial Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Seattle, WA and Stuttgart – Lumotive and Gpixel announced the availability of the M30 Reference Design Platform consisting of Lumotive’s LM10 LCM™ beam steering chip and Gpixel’s GTOF0503 ToF sensor for next-gen 3D lidar sensors for mobility and industrial applications, such as autonomous navigation robots for logistics use cases.

“The pairing of Gpixel’s GTOF0503 indirect time-of-flight image sensor with Lumotive’s LM10 beam steering chip provides an ideal solution for medium to long range 3D applications, and highlights both the precision and flexibility offered by Gpixel’s sensor,” said Wim Wuyts, Chief Commercial Officer at Gpixel

Lidar sensors based on LCM electronic beam steering have advantages such as:

Outdoor range performance compared with flash illumination;

Software-defined scan modes for increased and application-specific performance (range, field of view, frame rate, resolution) only where it matters;

Reduced multipath effects resulting in better point cloud quality;

Optimization of illumination across the field of view in high ambient light levels and for varying levels of reflectivity.

Rakinder Grover, Vice President Strategy and Partnerships at Lumotive, said, “We are delighted to be working with Gpixel to deliver the industry’s first-ever Lidar 2.0 reference design based on our transformative optical semiconductor solutions for high-volume mobility and industrial products that require feature-rich, cost-effective, solid-state lidar capabilities.”

The first version of the M30 Reference Design Platform is currently being evaluated by lidar systems developers, ToF camera makers, and industrial OEMs.

The M30 Reference Design Platform is available now for evaluation by select customers and is expected to be available for volume manufacturing by mid-2023. The platform will be demonstrated at Gpixel’s booth: Hall8, #8B40 at the VISION trade fair, being held in Stuttgart from October 4-6, 2022.

For more information, visit: https://www.lumotive.com and https://www.gpixel.com/