On Site with John Deere, Ushering in A New Portfolio of Excavators

By Tiera Oliver Assistant Managing Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

On Wednesday, January 21st, in Sacaton, Arizona, I had the opportunity to step out on the demo site for an unveiling of John Deere’s New Generation of P‑Tier Midsize Excavators. The massive and intricate machines displayed many great features, highlighting power, speed, and a cab upgrade from previous models.

Intuitive In-Cabin Features

The new design and features of the lineup aim to tackle challenges such as the long hours operators spend in the cab, which can be anywhere from 10 to 12 hours a day. Ensuring there’s comfortable seating and an intuitive display are some of the many features John Deere has elevated within this new portfolio.

Some in-cabin features of the 210, 230, and 260 P-Tier models include more than 27 inches of legroom, added storage, ten points of seat adjustability, and tool-free armrest and joystick modifications. These are designed to support a wide range of operators, from those with very little experience to those who’ve been operating for years.

The seats are equipped with cooling and heating settings, and the large screens in the new G5 Plus include a 12.8-inch display providing an intuitive touchscreen for monitoring machine health, managing attachments, and viewing camera feeds, in full or split screen modes.

These features are designed to keep users safe and engaged throughout their time in the cab.

Advanced Technology for Evolving Needs

Some of the more technical features of the new excavators are designed to be easily upgraded on existing machines, supporting the evolving and expected changes that come with any business.

Some of the key technological features include:

New EZ Control technology: designed to simplify the control of the boom, arm, and bucket for underground work, supporting smooth lifting and craning for operators.

Attachment Manager technology: now available on 20-metric-ton models, provides easy setup, calibration tracking, and customizable settings for up to 20 attachments to support high productivity and accurate operations. Ensures each attachment is properly configured for optimal performance for grade control, virtual fences, machine damage avoidance, and SmartWeigh™.

SmartWeigh: delivers dynamic weighing, leading accuracy, and easy calibration without needing a known weight, as the machine uses sensors and technology to calibrate and maintain accuracy.

Auto Laser Catch: part of the new John Deere 2D Grade Control system, assists the operator as the laser catcher on the machine breaks the plane of the rotating laser on the jobsite. There is no need to stop and press a button on the joystick to maintain a vertical reference, enhancing the productivity advantages and usability for the operator.

All P-Tier Midsize John Deere Excavators support 2D Grade Control that is upgradeable to the optional full 3D SmartGrade™ with either Topcon or Leica.

The new generation of 210, 230, and 260 P‑Tier models in the 20‑metric‑ton class will be launching at ConExpo in Las Vegas, Nevada, from March 3-7, 2026.

For more information, visit: For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.johndeere.com/