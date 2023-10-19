The Sphinx has an Eye On You

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SmartCow St. Julians, Malta. SmartCow released its self-contained rugged edge AI camera, Sphinx, with Gigabit Ethernet 5G connectivity and NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and Xavier NX system-on-modules. The Sphinx comes with dual image sensors with built-in IR illumination and low-light performance. Modular connectivity enables the easy integration of peripheral sensors such as air-quality sensors, LiDAR, and radar.

“Sphinx is a rugged AI camera for deploying vision-based AI at scale, and scaling the projects will be efficient,” said SmartCow CEO Ravi Kiran. “SmartCow works with several partners, including transportation authorities, private security firms, parking facilities, and smart city initiatives. Sphinx’s advantages promise to enhance public safety, security, and transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and advance urban mobility.”

The Sphinx utilizes the NVIDIA Metropolis software stack enabling designers to customize image sensors to specifications in real-time while referencing NVIDIA DeepStream SDK pipelines. FleetTrackr, the edge management solution at scale, is also available.

For more information, visit smartcow.ai/sphinx.