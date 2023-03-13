Product Showcase: Infineon’s XMC7000 MCU Family Targets Industrial Applications

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Aimed at advanced industrial applications, such as industrial drives, electric vehicle (EV) charging, two-wheel electric vehicles, and robotics, Infineon Technologies’ XMC7000 series of microcontrollers (MCUs) offers single and dual core options of 350-MHz 32-bit Arm Cortex-M7 and a 100-MHz 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0+. In addition, the MCU can hold up to 8 Mbytes of embedded flash memory and 1 Mbyte of on-chip SRAM. The devices operate from 2.7 to 5.5 V and achieve full specification from -40°C to +125°C.

The XMC7000 family is an extension of Infineon’s XMC series, which is aimed at industrial-control applications. Specifically, the devices include the XMC7100, with 4 Mbytes of Flash, 768 kbytes of RAM, and a 250-MHz single- or dual-core CPU. It’s available in multiple different QFP packages (with 100, 144, or 176 pins) or a 272-pin BGA package. The XMC7200 is designed with 8 Mbytes of Flash, 1 Mbyte of RAM, and a 350-MHz single- or dual-core processor in a 176-pin QFP or 272-pin BGA package.

To maximize flexibility and functionality, peripherals for either device include CAN FD, TCPWM, and Gigabit Ethernet. The XMC7000 architecture is built on a low-power, 40-nm embedded flash process technology. Low-power modes can go down to 8 μA.

Available now, the XMC700 family will be shown at embedded world 2023, in Booth 3A-125.