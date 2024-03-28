WD Releases Red Pro NAS HDD for 24x7 Operations

By Ken Briodagh Senior Technology Editor Embedded Computing Design

Blog

For enterprises and SMBs, knowing that your memory is always reliable, fast, and feature-rich is no longer a “nice-to-have” feature. AI and other high-intensity workloads need to run 24x7 and be available in real-time, at all times.

With this in mind, WD has created the Red Pro NAS HDD, which are now available for up to 24-bay NAS systems. WD says the Red Pro is designed to be ideal for archiving and sharing, in addition to RAID array rebuilding on extended operating systems like ZFS.

NASware 3.0

The company has embedded its exclusive advanced firmware technology, NASware 3.0, to enable seamless integration, robust data protection and optimal performance for operating under heavy demand. It reportedly will improve storage performance by increasing compatibility, integration, upgradeability, and reliability.

Compatibility

WD Red Pro drives with NASware technology takes the guesswork out of selecting a drive, the company says, thanks to its native compatibility with and optimization for NAS systems. The algorithm is built to balance performance and reliability in NAS and RAID environments.

Resiliency

Of course, memory isn’t any good if it’s going to get disrupted by any outside impacts. To address that, the HDDs are equipped with a multi-axis shock sensor that can automatically detect subtle shock events. They also use dynamic fly height technology that adjusts read-write functions to compensate and protect data. Together, these protect the drives in larger 24-bay NAS environments and help increase hard drive reliability. To increase lifespan, WD uses dual-plane balance control technology to avoid excessive vibration and noise in the multi-drive systems, extend hard drive life span, and prevent performance degradation over time. Finally, because these Red Pro NAS HDDs are built for RAID and NAS environments, they come equipped with error recovery controls as part of NASware 3.0 technology to help reduce drive fallout in RAID applications.

Full Specifications and Features:

Workload rate: up to 300TB/yr

Capacity: 4TB

Form Factor: 3.5-Inch

Connector: SATA

Interface: SATA

Transfer Rate: up to 217MB/s

Disk Speed (RPM): 7200 RPM

Recording Technology: CMR

Cache Size: 256MB

Warranty: 5-Year Limited

Dimensions (L x W x H): 5.79" x 4" x 1.03"

Weight: 1.59lbs

Operating Temperature: 0°C to 65°C

Non-Operating Temperature: -40°C to 70°C

Full Product Brief

Ken Briodagh is a writer and editor with two decades of experience under his belt. He is in love with technology and if he had his druthers, he would beta test everything from shoe phones to flying cars. In previous lives, he’s been a short order cook, telemarketer, medical supply technician, mover of the bodies at a funeral home, pirate, poet, partial alliterist, parent, partner and pretender to various thrones. Most of his exploits are either exaggerated or blatantly false. More from Ken