WD Releases Red Pro NAS HDD for 24x7 Operations
March 28, 2024
Blog
For enterprises and SMBs, knowing that your memory is always reliable, fast, and feature-rich is no longer a “nice-to-have” feature. AI and other high-intensity workloads need to run 24x7 and be available in real-time, at all times.
With this in mind, WD has created the Red Pro NAS HDD, which are now available for up to 24-bay NAS systems. WD says the Red Pro is designed to be ideal for archiving and sharing, in addition to RAID array rebuilding on extended operating systems like ZFS.
NASware 3.0
The company has embedded its exclusive advanced firmware technology, NASware 3.0, to enable seamless integration, robust data protection and optimal performance for operating under heavy demand. It reportedly will improve storage performance by increasing compatibility, integration, upgradeability, and reliability.
Compatibility
WD Red Pro drives with NASware technology takes the guesswork out of selecting a drive, the company says, thanks to its native compatibility with and optimization for NAS systems. The algorithm is built to balance performance and reliability in NAS and RAID environments.
Resiliency
Of course, memory isn’t any good if it’s going to get disrupted by any outside impacts. To address that, the HDDs are equipped with a multi-axis shock sensor that can automatically detect subtle shock events. They also use dynamic fly height technology that adjusts read-write functions to compensate and protect data. Together, these protect the drives in larger 24-bay NAS environments and help increase hard drive reliability. To increase lifespan, WD uses dual-plane balance control technology to avoid excessive vibration and noise in the multi-drive systems, extend hard drive life span, and prevent performance degradation over time. Finally, because these Red Pro NAS HDDs are built for RAID and NAS environments, they come equipped with error recovery controls as part of NASware 3.0 technology to help reduce drive fallout in RAID applications.
Full Specifications and Features:
- Workload rate: up to 300TB/yr
- Capacity: 4TB
- Form Factor: 3.5-Inch
- Connector: SATA
- Interface: SATA
- Transfer Rate: up to 217MB/s
- Disk Speed (RPM): 7200 RPM
- Recording Technology: CMR
- Cache Size: 256MB
- Warranty: 5-Year Limited
- Dimensions (L x W x H): 5.79" x 4" x 1.03"
- Weight: 1.59lbs
- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 65°C
- Non-Operating Temperature: -40°C to 70°C