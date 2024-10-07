embedded world North America 2024: Best in Show Honorable Mention

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Story

All entries are judged using a 15-point rubric, that assesses design excellence, relative performance, and market impact/disruption. Judging is managed by the ECD Content Team.

Analog & Power:

Computer Boards, Systems, Components & Peripherals:

Memory & Storage:

Wired & Wireless:

Silicon Labs: xG22E