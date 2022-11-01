EdgeQ and Vodafone Partner on World’s First 5G/4G Software Defined, In-Line L1 Acceleration-based Open RAN Platform

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

SANTA CLARA, CA – EdgeQ Inc and Vodafone have partnered on the development of next-generation, software-programmable 5G ORAN platforms to deliver the world’s first open programmable and fully in-line acceleration card that will support multi-carrier MIMO and address macro cell deployments by converging a 4G and 5G Physical layer onto a single card.

Vodafone is providing the software-defined compute platforms and leveraging EdgeQ’s ORAN 4G/5G PHY to combine compute and connectivity on one single platform to support the ORAN Alliance for open architecture and specifications.

“Vodafone remains committed as a market leader in driving massive 5G ORAN deployments. We see EdgeQ enriching the ORAN ecosystem with its high-capacity in-line L1 acceleration card, bringing fresh thinking and innovation to the overall industry. EdgeQ enables operators like Vodafone to simply operationalize ORAN,” said Paco Martin, Head of OpenRAN, Network Architecture, Vodafone.

This convergence of 4G and 5G networking with cloud functionality on one chip allows EdgeQ’s ORAN solution to support multi-carrier, multi-tenet, and multi-users.

“Our partnership with Vodafone elevates the aspirations of OpenRAN. We are able to assemble best-of-breed hardware and software solutions to set new industry benchmarks. This in turn enables operators to embrace a holistic 4G-5G platform that is frictionlessly scalable, massively integrated, but yet openly customizable,” said Vinay Ravuri, CEO and Founder of EdgeQ.

The announcement with Vodafone aligns with the first Joint ORAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project Conference in Madrid, a mark on the growth of the OpenRAN Community.

For more information, visit: www.edgeq.io