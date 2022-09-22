Nokia Drives 5G and IoT Monetization with AVA Charging SaaS Service
September 22, 2022
News
AVA Charging, a new SaaS service from Nokia.
Espoo, Finland. Nokia announced AVA (Automation, Visualization, and Analytics) Charging, a highly scalable subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) that according to Mark Bunn, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said the “latest addition to our SaaS arsenal supports CSPs and enterprises in having a dynamic digital infrastructure through 5G network components delivered as SaaS.”
Ava Charging can be combined with 5g Standalone multivendor environments aiding models on issues dealing with low latency, high throughput, device density, and location. The AVA charging includes the following features:
- AI/Machine learning
- No code configuration
- Open APIs
- Multi-cloud orchestration
- Digital ecosystems
