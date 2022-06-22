The CommAgility High-Performance 5G Small Cell Reference Platform is Now Available.

By Chad Cox Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by CommAgility

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. announced today that its CommAgility brand has launched a new four-channel small cell platform for high-performance 5G applications such as industrial private networks, cloud applications, and video streaming.

The SC-RF4-5Gn78 is a standalone 5G small cell gNodeB platform for indoor applications that includes a complete baseband and RF small cell solution. The platform includes four high-quality, flexible RF channels, each with up to 100 MHz bandwidth, enabling 4x4 MIMO downlink operation and delivering gigabit throughput, delivering on the promises of high data rate 5G. The platform combines CommAgility's industry-leading SmallCellPHY-5G and SmallCellSTACK-5G software with baseband and RF hardware based on NXP's Layerscape® and Layerscape Access SoCs. To reduce development risk and effort, the solution is pre-integrated and tested, and it optionally includes closed-loop digital pre-distortion support for optimal RF performance.

The reference platform can be licensed for customer customization to meet specific needs, or such customization can be performed by CommAgility. CommAgility can also tailor its 5G software to the unique requirements of each project, simplifying development, reducing time to market, and lowering risk. CommAgility can customize the platform for customer-selected 3GPP Release 16 and 17 features thanks to an in-house developed full software stack.

Based on NXP's Layerscape and Layerscape Access processors, the SC-RF4-5Gn78 combines 16 Arm® Cortex®-A72 cores with NXP VSPA DSP cores, security, and wireless accelerators. As an NXP collaboration partner for Layerscape Access processors, CommAgility can offer best-in-class services and support to others developing and deploying 5G products on the NXP platform.

The comprehensive software portfolio offered by CommAgility for 5G New Radio (NR) development includes pre-ported and validated physical layer (PHY) and Stack software, a 5G core, and PHY reference chains. The software's flexible architecture makes integration with hardware accelerators and libraries easier, which simplifies the development of 5G small cells and private networks. There are versions for both 5G gNodeB and UE product developers. CommAgility also offers the SC-RF2-5Gn78, a two-channel version, and the 5G Reference gNodeB, a pre-integrated reference design, in addition to the SC-RF4-5Gn78.

"With the SC-RF4-5Gn78, our customers can benefit from the proven CommAgility 5G platform, while also achieving high data rates from the platform's four 100 MHz RF channels," said Alfred Rodriguez, SVP and General Manager at CommAgility. "We believe our solutions provide significant value to system integrators working on complex and specialized 5G applications. Off the shelf, small cell equipment from Tier 1 suppliers do not have the flexibility to support complex tasks. CommAgility's hardware, software, and engineering expertise provides customized solutions for the most demanding and intricate 5G deployments."

For more information, visit commagility.com.