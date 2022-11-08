A 10Gb Ethernet Expansion Board for PC/104 Systems from VersaLogic

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by VersaLogic VersaLogic released the E9 module, a dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet expansion board delivering two independent IEEE 10Gb Ethernet RJ-45 ports that are backward compatible with slower ports (5GbE, 2.5GbE, and 1GbE), and will power signals up to 100m on Cat 6A cable.

The E9 was developed for PCIe/104 "3-bank" stack-down for an easy plug and play expansion board. "Customers can now easily add two 10Gb Ethernet ports to embedded systems with reliable, full performance operation even in industrial temperature applications (-40° to +85°C)" said Len Crane, VersaLogic President.

The E9 also includes an on-board magnetic isolation and RJ-45 jacks for a simpler incorporation. It is edge ready with latching connectors, soldered-down transceivers, with MIL-STD-202H shock and vibration testing.

Customization choices consists of conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing, customized screening, and pre-assembly with VersaLogic's Sabertooth (EPMe-51) system. The E9 works with both Linux and Windows.

For more information, visit versalogic.com/.