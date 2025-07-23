EnGenius ECS2530FP Switch Powers Wi-Fi 7, AI Surveillance, and VoIP

Image Credit: EnGenius

Costa Mesa California. EnGenius Technologies Inc. released the ECS2530FP, a powerful L2+ multi-gigabit switch engineered to deliver high performance and flexibility. Multiple management options include locally, via EnGenius Private Cloud, or through the EnGenius Cloud platform for operating control over various deployments.

Its flexibility and power come by 24 multi-gigabit 2.5GbE PoE+ & PoE++ ports and six dual-speed 10G SFP+ uplinks to support high-throughput applications such as Wi-Fi 7 access points, AI surveillance systems, and advanced VoIP. The ECS2530FP is designed with 16×PoE+ (802.3at) and eight PoE++ (802.3bt) ports allowing up to 90W per port.

The EnGenius Cloud platform includes device provisioning, bulk firmware updates, real-time monitoring, alert notifications, and AI-driven insights for complete visibility and control.

For enhanced efficiency, the switch supports multi-gig connectivity offering quick data transfers, lag-free 4K and 8K video streaming, and optimized performance for daily SMB tasks.

"With Wi-Fi 7 and high-performance edge devices becoming the norm, the ECS2530FP addresses the growing need for higher port speeds, robust power delivery, and flexible management options," said Eddie Lee, Product Line Manager at EnGenius. "It's a powerful, all-in-one solution for IT teams looking to deploy scalable, enterprise networks."

For more information, visit engeniustech.com/engenius-products/cloud-managed-24-port-l2-poe-multi-gig-switch-with-740w-6-sfp-slots/.