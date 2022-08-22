Semtech, SkyLab, and HeNet Provide Stena Line Vessels with Multi-Band Gateways Leveraging LoRa

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Collaboration launches first multi-band gateways using LoRa® for optimal maritime logistics and condition monitoring.

Semtech Corporation announced its collaboration with SkyLab, an independent supplier of wireless sensors, GPS tracking and monitoring systems, and HeNet B.V., developers of the LongAP, to provide a dual-band network using Semtech's LoRa® devices in the the LongAP Pro gateway for Stena Line's RoRo/Passenger vessel MV Stena Hollandica.

Leveraging Semtech's LoRa 2.4GHz gateway reference design, the dual-band gateway complements sub-GHz LoRaWAN® standard coverage with the support of the 2.4GHz global industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) band, to optimally address global maritime logistics and sea condition monitoring use cases.

"Asset tracking and condition monitoring at sea is now easier than ever through our work with Semtech and its LoRa 2.4GHz technology alongside HeNet B.V.'s LongAP Pro gateway," said Remy Sr de Jong, technical director, SkyLab B.V. "As a result of the joint collaboration, we're offering a unique dual-band network that is perfect for maritime companies, such as Stena Line, to assist with the approximately 28,000 departures yearly while ensuring client/customer satisfaction and safe tracking/monitoring of the millions of tons of cargo on the vessel."

When there is a need to continually track and trace across vessels and land carriers in different regions of the world, a gateway offering ubiquitous coverage utilizing the 2.4GHz and the sub-GHz bands can be designed to simplify the roaming of trackers and sensors.

"In a current time where global supply chains are under pressure to increase visibility and predictability, Semtech is continuing to solve these challenges with the expansion of ourLoRa portfolio with multi-band capabilities," said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Simplified and cost efficient multi-band support is unlocking potential new uses in worldwide asset tracking such as maritime logistics, through the all-in-one capabilities of LoRa."

