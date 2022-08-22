Embedded Computing Design

Semtech, SkyLab, and HeNet Provide Stena Line Vessels with Multi-Band Gateways Leveraging LoRa

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 22, 2022

News

Semtech, SkyLab, and HeNet Provide Stena Line Vessels with Multi-Band Gateways Leveraging LoRa

Collaboration launches first multi-band gateways using LoRa® for optimal maritime logistics and condition monitoring.

Semtech Corporation announced its collaboration with SkyLab, an independent supplier of wireless sensors, GPS tracking and monitoring systems, and HeNet B.V., developers of the LongAP, to provide a dual-band network using Semtech's LoRa® devices in the the LongAP Pro gateway for Stena Line's RoRo/Passenger vessel MV Stena Hollandica.

Leveraging Semtech's LoRa 2.4GHz gateway reference design, the dual-band gateway complements sub-GHz LoRaWAN® standard coverage with the support of the 2.4GHz global industrial, scientific, and medical (ISM) band, to optimally address global maritime logistics and sea condition monitoring use cases.

"Asset tracking and condition monitoring at sea is now easier than ever through our work with Semtech and its LoRa 2.4GHz technology alongside HeNet B.V.'s LongAP Pro gateway," said Remy Sr de Jong, technical director, SkyLab B.V. "As a result of the joint collaboration, we're offering a unique dual-band network that is perfect for maritime companies, such as Stena Line, to assist with the approximately 28,000 departures yearly while ensuring client/customer satisfaction and safe tracking/monitoring of the millions of tons of cargo on the vessel."

When there is a need to continually track and trace across vessels and land carriers in different regions of the world, a gateway offering ubiquitous coverage utilizing the 2.4GHz and the sub-GHz bands can be designed to simplify the roaming of trackers and sensors.

"In a current time where global supply chains are under pressure to increase visibility and predictability, Semtech is continuing to solve these challenges with the expansion of ourLoRa portfolio with multi-band capabilities," said Marc Pégulu, vice president of IoT product marketing and strategy for Semtech's Wireless and Sensing Products Group. "Simplified and cost efficient multi-band support is unlocking potential new uses in worldwide asset tracking such as maritime logistics, through the all-in-one capabilities of LoRa."

To learn more about custom solutions from SkyLab, please visit here.

More information on the LoRa 2.4GHz gateway reference design and LoRa Edge™ platform can be found here.

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Networking & 5G - Gateways, Routers, Switches & I/O Modules
Networking & 5G - Visualization, Orchestration & Management
AI & Machine Learning
AI and the Future of Architecture

August 17, 2022

MORE
Automotive
Image Provided by Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.
Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. Announces its Economy Solutions

August 23, 2022

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Provided by Rohde & Schwarz
Rohde & Schwarz Releases UWB Test Solution Certified for FiRa Consortium PHY Conformance

August 19, 2022

MORE
Industrial
Micro-ATX Motherboards Designed for Continuous Operation in Industrial Environments

August 17, 2022

MORE