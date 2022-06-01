Lattice Introduces Next-Gen Control FPGAs and New Solution Stack for ORAN Deployment

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Lattice Semiconductor introduced the Lattice ORAN solution stack. Extending its portfolio of comprehensive, application-specific, low power FPGA-based solutions, the ORAN solution stack enables robust control data security, flexible fronthaul synchronization, and low power hardware acceleration for secure, adaptable, Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) deployment.

According to Kenneth Research, the global ORAN market is expected to become a $22B market by 2028 with an 85 percent CAGR between 2020 and 2028, driven by the rapid adoption of 5G technology. To keep pace with this growth, the Communications industry is increasingly embracing the disaggregation and openness of ORAN as drivers of increased flexibility, innovation, and cost reduction. This open environment requires safe and secure communication, tight synchronization across multiple components, and efficiency with low power hardware acceleration.

The Lattice ORAN solution stack offers:

Robust zero trust security Authentication with real-time encryption and decryption functions. Ready-to-use software RISC-V software included to configure security functions. Lattice Propel™ and Lattice Radiant to fully customize and implement security in ORAN applications with its intuitive design interface.

Tight synchronization for flexible fronthaul in future release IEEE 1588 protocol targeted to maintain the strict timing and synchronization requirements between the Radio Unit (RU) and Distribution Unit (DU) to support New Radio (NR) protocols including enhanced Common Public Radio Interface (eCPRI).

Acceleration with low power and high reliability Up to 70 percent lower power and up to 100 times more resistant to soft errors in the smallest form factor than competing FPGAs of a similar class.



Lattice ORAN solution stack is Lattice’s fifth solution stack. Lattice solution stacks provide turnkey application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, FPGA design tools, and custom design services to accelerate customer application development and time-to-market. The Lattice solution stacks portfolio includes solutions for market applications including AI with Lattice sensAI™, embedded vision with Lattice mVision™, factory automation with Lattice Automate™ , Platform Firmware Resiliency Root of Trust with Lattice Sentry™, and now 5G ORAN deployment with Lattice ORAN.

For more information about the technologies mentioned above, visit:

For more information about Lattice, visit: www.latticesemi.com.