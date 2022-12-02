Skyworks and Sequans Introduce Small LTE-M/NB-IoT SiP Solution

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

MUNICH. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A. introduced the SKY66431, a multi-band, multi-chip 5G Massive IoT system-in-package (SiP) solution that combines Sequans’ Monarch 2 modem with Skyworks’ RF front-end solution, creating a small, high-performing single package LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity platform that maintains low power consumption.

Low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) products meet stringent operational requirements for durability, reliability, and battery lifespan in critical infrastructure. Designed to address the increasing demand for form-factor driven cellular LPWAN end points, the SKY665431 can be used for utility meters, asset trackers, security and alert systems, and other battery-powered devices.

The SKY66431's native 23 dBm front-end module utilizes Skyworks’ RF design and packaging experience to optimize reliability across different environments and allow a small footprint while maintaining simplified PCB design rules. With SiP form factor-enabling miniaturization and fully encapsulated silver-free conformal shielding, the SKY66431 package enables compact, flexible, and robust end-product designs.

The SKY66431 is also being certified by several industry and regulatory agencies alongside multiple network operators.

For more information, visit sequans.com/products/monarch-2-sip/.