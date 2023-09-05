Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW5557x Wi-Fi 6 tri-band 2x2 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 SoC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

As the world becomes more connected, we are met with the demand that our personal devices and at-home solutions should be too. Most of today’s versatile wireless communication solutions are designed for various devices, such as routers, access points, and smart home devices, like surveillance cameras, in order to support the transition to a smarter and more connected world.

Equipped with the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology, the latest version of the Bluetooth standard, as well as a 2x2 configuration for transmitting and receiving data with two streams is the AIROC CYW5557x Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6/6E + Bluetooth 5.3 Combo from Infineon Technologies. In addition to the MIMO (2x2) variant, the CYW5557x product family also supports SISO (1x1), dual-band 2.4/5 GHz, or tri-band 2.4/5/6 GHz within the same form factor.

Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW5557x in Action

Part of the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 SoC family, the AIROC CYW55572 supports advanced features and technologies like OFDMA, MU-MIMO, TWT, and DCM, which are designed to meet the requirements of high-bandwidth applications, as well as the increasing number of devices connected to Wi-Fi networks. The AIROC CYW55572 solution also supports 20, 40, and 80 MHz channels, 1024-QAM (Quadrature Amplitude Modulation), and up to 1.2 Gbps PHY data rate.

Also suitable for commercial and industrial environments, the wireless connectivity solution supports 802.11ax STA and SoftAP modes for increased data rates, high efficiency in high-density environments, and enhanced security, while also enabling devices to function as an improvised access point that other devices can connect to.

Advanced power and security capabilities are supported by power-saving features and offload features to conserve battery life, and support for 802.11d/h/k/r/v/w/ai. WPA3 wireless network security is also provided for secure Wi-Fi networks in AP and STA, and Personal/Enterprise. The AIROC CYW55572 solution also enables encryption/decryption, authentication firmware, anti-rollback protection, and lifecycle management.

For Bluetooth, the AIROC CYW5557x is Bluetooth 5.3 certified (Classic + LE) and supports LE Audio and multiple Tx options: 0 dBm, 13 dBm, and 20 dBm. The integrated connectivity solution supports Bluetooth interfaces: UART and PCM/I2S, and coexistence for built-in advanced algorithms for Bluetooth and WLAN coexistence, and 2-wire SECI for external third-party Bluetooth, GPS/LTE, and 802.15.4 radios. Other interface support includes WLAN for PCIe and SDIO.

Getting Started with Infineon Technologies’ AIROC CYW5557x

The CYW5557x product family supports a 40°C to +85°C temperature range and supports the following product packages:

FCBGA: 0.65 mm pitch for easy design

WLCSP: 0.2 mm pitch for module design

WLBGA: 0.35 mm pitch for compact size

The AIROC CYW5557x supports Linux and Android with software pre-integrated on various third-party processors.

Datasheet and evaluation software is available to select customers. Contact Infineon’s sales teams for more information.

Additional Resources: