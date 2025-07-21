Application Highlight: Infineon Leverages Bluetooth for Remote Controls

By Ken Briodagh Editor in Chief Embedded Computing Design

Bluetooth has become a ubiquitous part of everyday life. It’s powering high-end headphones and automotive infotainment systems and everything in between.

One arena where Bluetooth has really been seeing some serious growth and development is in remote control and management. The signal is secure and strong over medium ranges, making it ideal for remote control applications.

Application Use Case

Bluetooth LE-based remote control technology is in some areas replacing traditional Infrared solutions thanks to several technological advantages over infrared, including how BLE offers free angles to control, longer range, ultra-low power (ULP), low latency, and resiliency to being blocked by obstacles. ULP and robust connection requirements are major advantages, and voice remote demand is huge and growing in popularity, so BLE is on the rise, especially for higher-performance BLE SoC products.

The benefits of BLE for remote control are clear, and include:

Long Range, Low Latency

Ultra Low Power Consumption

Universal Interoperability

Proven design

Robust and Reliable connection

Scalable BLE Solutions

Low power consumption is a must for remotes because it ensures long battery lifetime, which most consumers expect to last at least 5 years. The need for a robust deep sleep or idle mode, Tx power@4dbm, and low power consumption on voice search all combine to make Bluetooth low power the best answer. Obviously, the robust and reliable connection enabled by BLE offers better user experience thanks to avoiding connection drops. What’s more, the longer range and low latency features are important, too.

AIROC CYW20835 Bluetooth LE System on Chip

The Infineon AIROC Bluetooth Low Energy portfolio offers total solutions to deliver the most reliable and highest performing Bluetooth connectivity for remote applications. It consists of Bluetooth LE System-on-Chip (SoC) devices, and it enables compute at the edge capability for a variety of IoT applications. These integrated SoC devices also allow interfacing with external components with their reliable long-range Bluetooth Connectivity. The CYW20835 is particularly well suited for Remote Control applications and solutions, including the best-in-class voice remotes design.

Infineon AIROC BLE SoC solutions enhance remote control designs with Robust RF technology and connective reliability, which have been proven by widely deployed wireless IP in many markets. The Infineon solutions are based on in-house standard use-model requirements, so the BLE SoC enables ULP design, supports super long battery life up to 10 years.

The AIROC CYW20835 is a Bluetooth 5.4 core spec compliant device for IoT applications. It’s manufactured using the advanced 40 nm CMOS low-power process and employs high levels of integration to minimize external components. This process reduces the device footprint and the costs associated with implementing BLE solutions into remote controls.

In addition, customers often have requirements for SoC solutions that are highly integrated with scalable MCU/BLE subsystem/Memory/PMU resources, market-proven designs by key customers, and universal interoperability with mainstream SoC platforms. Infineon can offer the turnkey reference design based on CYW20835, which supports voice research as a proven design by top players worldwide and is fully ready for Android qualification.

It’s also designed to support the entire spectrum of BLE use cases for home automation, accessories, sensors (medical, home, security, and industrial), lighting, Bluetooth Mesh, wireless input devices including game controllers, keyboards, joysticks, and most explicitly remote controls.

Infineon's AIROC CYW20835 Bluetooth LE modules are fully integrated with onboard crystal oscillator, passive components, flash memory, and the CYW20835 system on chip. These highly integrated modules are also globally certified to support fast time-to-market. The AIROC CYBLE-343072-02 module and the External Antenna Module version - CYBLE-333073-02 and CYBLE-333074-02 are supported by the AIROC Bluetooth SDK in ModusToolbox software and tools with code examples to support rapid development of embedded BLE applications.

Additional Resources: