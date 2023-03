Embedded Executive: Sivaram Trikutam, Vice President, Wi-Fi Product Line, Infineon Technologies

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Infineon has partnered with a bunch of folks to simplify the lives of system developers, specifically those who want to integrate Bluetooth. Those partners include module vendors and software providers.

To understand what this means, I spoke to Sivaram Trikutam, the Vice President of Infineon’s Wi-Fi product line on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.