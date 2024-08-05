Product of the Week: Infineon Technologies’ AIROC™ CYW20829 Bluetooth® LE SoC

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Low-power, scalable, reliable, and overall efficient wireless connectivity is a growing need for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. From applications like smart homes, human interface devices, and remote controls, to medical healthcare, automotive, and industrial automation, solutions like these can benefit from an advanced SoC leveraging Bluetooth technology.

The AIROC™ CYW20829 Bluetooth® LE System-on-Chip (SoC) from Infineon Technologies is designed to promote low power and high performance with support from the latest Bluetooth 5.4 specification for optimizing functionality in the applications as mentioned above.

The AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE SoC in Action

Some of the key features of the connectivity solution include the integrated Bluetooth® LE 5.4 MCU featuring an integrated power amplifier for 10 dBm of transmit output power and a receive sensitivity of -98 dBm for Bluetooth® LE 1Mbps.

Additionally, the Bluetooth Core Specification 5.4 offers capabilities like PAwR (Periodic Advertising with Response) for bi-directional communication, Encrypted Advertisement Data (EAD) to support the secure broadcasting of data in advertising packets, and LE GATT Security Levels Characteristic for identifying security modes and levels for GATT functionality.

The AIROC™ CYW20829 supports an application MCU with a 96 MHz ARM Cortex M33, a high-performance core dedicated to application processing. The Bluetooth® subsystem supports a 48 MHz ARM Cortex M33 designed to manage Bluetooth® LE operations and enable reliable communication and lower power consumption.

For memory, the solution supports two separate static random-access memory (SRAM) allocations for Bluetooth® Low Energy (LE) operations: 256 KB SRAM and 96 KB SRAM. This memory configuration supports efficient data processing and storage. The external memory interface supports 48 MHz of QSPI/SMIF with XIP (eXecute-In-Place) for high-speed access to external flash memory with a 32 KB cache, and peripherals like CAN FD, PDM, I2S, ADC, and timers.

Additionally, on-the-fly encryption provides secure access to off-chip flash memory to further support data integrity and protection.

Getting Started with the AIROC CYW20829 Bluetooth LE SoC

Additional features of the AIROC CYW20829 connectivity solution include:

Secure Boot & Crypto HW engine

TX Power: up to +10 dBm

Robust Receive sensitivity of -106 dBm

1.7 to 3.6 V supply voltage range

32 Programmable GPIO

Up to 85°C operating temperature

Infineon Technologies provides accelerated development options via pre-certified modules, software tools, and code examples. For the AIROC™ CYW20829, code examples can be accessed here.

For a closer look at the AIROC™ CYW20829 Bluetooth® LE SoC solution, check out the video from the company below:

Additional Resources: