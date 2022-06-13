Embedded Computing Design

Septentrio Announces Distribution Partnership with CompoTEK for High Precision GNSS Modules

June 13, 2022

Septentrio is strengthening its market reach for high precision GNSS* modules by signing a distribution partnership with CompoTEK for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

CompoTEK supports its customers during the purchasing and sourcing process, works closely with them during the design-in phase, and offers long-term product support. 

The mosaic™ high-accuracy RTK module makes use of all available GNSS constellations and signals for maximum positioning availability even in challenging environments. Its small form factor and low power consumption makes it ideal for high volume applications and assembly lines. The built-in AIM+ Advanced Interference Mitigation technology ensures resilience to GNSS jamming and spoofing**, making mosaic™ a reliable positioning component in any robotic, drone or machine control system.

Septentrio will be exhibiting mosaic™ and other high-accuracy GPS/GNSS and INS products at the embedded world show in Nüremberg, Germany on June 21- 23 in Hall 5, booth 162 close to the booth of CompoTEK. 

* Global Navigation Satellite System including the American GPS, European Galileo, Russian GLONASS, Chinese BeiDou, Japan’s QZSS and India’s NavIC. These satellite constellations broadcast positioning information to receivers which use it to calculate their absolute position.

** Jamming is a form of radio interference which occurs when GPS frequency is overpowered by other radio waves, resulting in accuracy degradation or event total loss of position. Spoofing is a malicious form of radio interference, where misleading signals are sent into the receiver, resulting in faulty coordinates, which lead the target away from its predefined track.

For more information, visit: septentrio.com and CompoTEK 

