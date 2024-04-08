Embedded Computing Design

Ken Briodagh

April 08, 2024

embedded world is Coming to America

It is a beautiful week here in Nurembug, Germany and embedded world is kicking off big time tonight when we’re announcing the Embedded Computing Design Best in Show Award winners (keep watching this space for that announcement, later today!).

All this week, we’ll be hosting amazing content sessions, having meetings with key embedded companies, and picking up all the knowledge we can.

With all the excitement this week, I wanted to drop you a quick note to remind everyone out there that there will be, for the first time, a North America embedded world October 8 to 10 this year, and the call for papers is open now!

If you’re looking to showcase your expertise, and experience to the embedded community, and talk to all the most important companies and markets in North America, submit a proposal today! Deadline is June 14.  The topics include: 

  • Internet of Things – Platforms & Applications
  • Connectivity Solutions
  • Embedded OS
  • Safety & Security
  • Board Level Hardware Engineering
  • Systems & Software Engineering
  • Embedded AI & Intelligent Systems
  • Embedded Human-Machine-Interface
  • System-on-Chip (SoC) Design
  • Cross-Domain Topics and Application Use Cases for embedded Technologies

For more about what your Embedded Computing Design team will be up to all this week, check out this Zero Day video from our YouTube channel!

 

Ken Briodagh is a writer and editor with two decades of experience under his belt. He is in love with technology and if he had his druthers, he would beta test everything from shoe phones to flying cars. In previous lives, he’s been a short order cook, telemarketer, medical supply technician, mover of the bodies at a funeral home, pirate, poet, partial alliterist, parent, partner and pretender to various thrones. Most of his exploits are either exaggerated or blatantly false.

