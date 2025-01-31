ICYMI: Embedded Insights January 31 2025

First up, in the IP space, Cadence has agreed to acquire Secure-IC enabling it to enhance Cadence’s range of innovative silicon-proven IP, including interface, memory, AI/ML, and DSP solutions. Boyd Phelps, SVP & GM of the Silicon Solutions Group at Cadence commented, “We continue to invest in our comprehensive IP and design services portfolio to provide more complete system solutions for our customers.”

Our next story comes from CES, where TDK showed off its Acoustic Data Link technology that is designed for the wireless transmission of power and data through metal. Obviously, this kind of wireless transmission would be a great boon to embedded systems designers, but in the past such wireless transmission systems suffered from too much loss of energy or data degradation to be feasible at scale. There are lots of potential applications here, but TDK identified the ones with which they’re primarily engaging. These include:

Wireless sensor operation and monitoring: ADL enables communication from and into metal shielded housings where RF signals do not work

Sensor operation in pressurized vessels: Ideal for data monitoring in biotech, pharmaceutical, or chemical reactors

ID identification through metal: ADL provides RFID and NFC protocols through metal walls

Wireless safety data monitoring: For EV batteries when being disconnected from the vehicle

Finally, we’re looking at AI. Syslogic released a new rugged computer, its RSA4NA, based on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano System-on-Modules (SoMs) unlocking innovations within generative AI models. After a software update, the platforms power consumption increases from 15 watts to 25 watts allowing the GPU to operate up to 1020 MHz and 67 TOPs. The RSA4NA features IP67 and IP69 rated housing, safeguarding against moisture, water, and dust. A custom-designed carrier board provides shock and vibration resistance. It is designed to operate efficiently in temperatures ranging from –40 to +70 degrees Celsius.

