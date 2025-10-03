Advantech Expands Edge AI Strategy with Edge Impulse Collaboration

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Taipei, Taiwan. Advantech released plans for a strategic collaboration with Edge Impulse Inc., a Qualcomm company. The alliance will integrate Edge Impulse’s intuitive AI development tools into Advantech’s edge computing platforms.

“As the edge AI ecosystem matures, developers need sophisticated tooling that is capable of scaling deployments into production. Advantech's global reach, proven industry expertise, comprehensive platform and portfolios make them an ideal collaborator for scaling edge AI," said Zach Shelby, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Finland RFFE Oy.

Edge Impulse tools could be pre-integrated into Advantech’s various edge computing platforms, including AI industrial motherboards, AI inference systems, AI servers, industrial AI cameras, and development kits.

Utilizing the partnership, clients can streamline complete workflows–from model training, optimization, deployment, to monitoring across Advantech's edge AI offerings.

According to the press release, the mentioned collaboration is projected to increase Advantech’s edge AI ecosystem strategy by integrating industry-leading software into the edge computing platforms, offering a complete and flexible solution stack, and accelerating the full potential of edge AI.

Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded Sector commented, “Focusing on the rapid expansion of edge AI applications and the diverse needs of market use cases, Advantech is committed to building a robust ecosystem. The strategic collaboration with Edge Impulse would not only lower AI development barriers but also would enable faster prototyping and broader application possibilities. By pre-integrating Edge Impulse into Advantech’s edge computing platforms, customers would be able to greatly simplify model development workflows and seamlessly transition from proof-of-concept to real-world deployment. Combined with Advantech’s edge computing platforms with Edge Impulse’s modeling tools, this collaboration would provide strong support for innovators of all scales. We look forward to driving innovation across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and smart city applications, while continuing to lead the adoption and implementation of edge AI.”

For more information, visit advantech.com/en-us and edgeimpulse.com.