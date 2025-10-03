Embedded Computing Design

Advantech Expands Edge AI Strategy with Edge Impulse Collaboration

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 03, 2025

News

Taipei, Taiwan. Advantech released plans for a strategic collaboration with Edge Impulse Inc., a Qualcomm company. The alliance will integrate Edge Impulse’s intuitive AI development tools into Advantech’s edge computing platforms.

“As the edge AI ecosystem matures, developers need sophisticated tooling that is capable of scaling deployments into production. Advantech's global reach, proven industry expertise, comprehensive platform and portfolios make them an ideal collaborator for scaling edge AI," said Zach Shelby, VP, Product Management, Qualcomm Finland RFFE Oy.

Edge Impulse tools could be pre-integrated into Advantech’s various edge computing platforms, including AI industrial motherboards, AI inference systems, AI servers, industrial AI cameras, and development kits.

Utilizing the partnership, clients can streamline complete workflows–from model training, optimization, deployment, to monitoring across Advantech's edge AI offerings.

According to the press release, the mentioned collaboration is projected to increase Advantech’s edge AI ecosystem strategy by integrating industry-leading software into the edge computing platforms, offering a complete and flexible solution stack, and accelerating the full potential of edge AI.

Miller Chang, President of Advantech Embedded Sector commented, “Focusing on the rapid expansion of edge AI applications and the diverse needs of market use cases, Advantech is committed to building a robust ecosystem. The strategic collaboration with Edge Impulse would not only lower AI development barriers but also would enable faster prototyping and broader application possibilities. By pre-integrating Edge Impulse into Advantech’s edge computing platforms, customers would be able to greatly simplify model development workflows and seamlessly transition from proof-of-concept to real-world deployment. Combined with Advantech’s edge computing platforms with Edge Impulse’s modeling tools, this collaboration would provide strong support for innovators of all scales. We look forward to driving innovation across manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and smart city applications, while continuing to lead the adoption and implementation of edge AI.”

For more information, visit advantech.com/en-us and edgeimpulse.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
Automotive
Image Credit: Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic Expands Automotive Haptics Portfolio

December 15, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Seyond
Seyond to Showcase Innovative LiDAR at CES 2026

January 6, 2026

MORE
IoT
Rethinking IoT Innovation: From Industrial Legacy Systems to Next-Gen Wi-Fi

January 8, 2026

MORE