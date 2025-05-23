Embedded Computing Design

Aetina Unveils Edge AI Powerhouse with Qualcomm and Data Systems Collaboration

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

May 23, 2025

News

Image Credit Aetina

Aetina, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Data Systems Co., Ltd. introduced the "Enterprise AI Assistant" at COMPUTEX 2025. The "Enterprise AI Assistant", designed by Data Systems, is built on Aetina MegaEdge AIP-FR68 AI inference platform utilizing the Qualcomm AI On-Prem Appliance, a combination of Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra accelerator cards and the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite. It delivers up to 870 TOPS of AI performance for generative AI workloads in air-gapped environments.

The solution uses multimodal LLM inference for quick image recognition, information extraction, and form transcription. By using everyday language, companies can define tasks such as data verification, transcription, or matching to the “Enterprise AI Assistant” where it automatically creates AI applications, streamlining adoption and reducing the need for custom development.

According to the press release, a manufacturer processing 50 orders daily would generally devote nearly three hours on manual entry. With the "Enterprise AI Assistant", the same can be finished in just 5 minutes, achieving a 96% boost in operational productivity while reducing human error and labor costs.

By leveraging on-going self-learning capabilities, the solution automatically enhances multi-version document analysis and transcription tasks, streamlining processes like tracking design changes, updating orders, and reimbursing expense vouchers. It integrates with ERP and e-form systems automation from data extraction to work order generation.

The solution is ideal for smart factories, logistics, and retail applications.

“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Data Systems not only brings AI technologies into real-world production processes but also demonstrates the practical value of edge AI in solving industry-specific challenges,” said Randy Chien, Chairman of Aetina and Innodisk.

For more information, visit www.aetina.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Topic Tags
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Neumonda
Neumonda’s Modular Octopus Test Board Targets Efficient DRAM Evaluation

May 12, 2025

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Innodisk
Innodisk Blends AI Memory, Flash, and Vision Hardware in COMPUTEX Demos with Intel and NVIDIA

May 20, 2025

MORE
Networking & 5G
Product of the Week: Kontron’s Iskratel Lumia C16 Compact, Dual-Mode Combo OLT

May 5, 2025

MORE
Processing
How Tariffs and Security Are Reshaping Embedded

May 15, 2025

MORE