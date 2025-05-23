Aetina Unveils Edge AI Powerhouse with Qualcomm and Data Systems Collaboration

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit Aetina Aetina, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Data Systems Co., Ltd. introduced the "Enterprise AI Assistant" at COMPUTEX 2025. The "Enterprise AI Assistant", designed by Data Systems, is built on Aetina MegaEdge AIP-FR68 AI inference platform utilizing the Qualcomm AI On-Prem Appliance, a combination of Qualcomm Cloud AI 100 Ultra accelerator cards and the Qualcomm AI Inference Suite. It delivers up to 870 TOPS of AI performance for generative AI workloads in air-gapped environments.

The solution uses multimodal LLM inference for quick image recognition, information extraction, and form transcription. By using everyday language, companies can define tasks such as data verification, transcription, or matching to the “Enterprise AI Assistant” where it automatically creates AI applications, streamlining adoption and reducing the need for custom development.

According to the press release, a manufacturer processing 50 orders daily would generally devote nearly three hours on manual entry. With the "Enterprise AI Assistant", the same can be finished in just 5 minutes, achieving a 96% boost in operational productivity while reducing human error and labor costs.



By leveraging on-going self-learning capabilities, the solution automatically enhances multi-version document analysis and transcription tasks, streamlining processes like tracking design changes, updating orders, and reimbursing expense vouchers. It integrates with ERP and e-form systems automation from data extraction to work order generation.



The solution is ideal for smart factories, logistics, and retail applications.



“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Data Systems not only brings AI technologies into real-world production processes but also demonstrates the practical value of edge AI in solving industry-specific challenges,” said Randy Chien, Chairman of Aetina and Innodisk.

