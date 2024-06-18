AVerMedia Had Plenty to Demonstrate at COMPUTEX 2024

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: AVerMedia Taipei, Taiwan. AVerMedia Technologies announced its industrial IP67-rated OOB (Out-of-Band) AI Box PC during COMPUTEX 2024. AVerMedia featured a series of live demos highlighting the versatility and power of its AI solutions. The demos demonstrated the practical applications and benefits of integrating AI technology operations into many industries.

Demos

Demo 1: AVerMedia’s First IP67-Rated OOB AI Box PC with Wide-Temperature and Shock-Proof Design

The Box PC D135 series with GMSL/PoE from AVerMedia, features IP65/IP67 waterproof and dustproof capabilities and designed with the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX system-on-module. With an internal heating system, the D135 series operates efficiently and stably in extreme conditions with a temperature range from -40°C to 80°C.

Demo 2: No-Code AI platform from Cordatus and AVerMedia D115WOXB

Cordatus’ powerful no-code AI platform seamlessly integrates into the AVerMedia Box PC D115WOXB. Leveraging NVIDIA’s pre-trained models, the platform features an intuitive interface and effortless operation, enabling rapid integration of AI, deep learning, and machine learning technologies.

Demo 3: Business Intelligence Analytics with Allxon OOB Management and AVerMedia D115WOXB

AVerMedia highlighted a smart retail scenario to demonstrate its real-time customer analytics solution powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX. Equipped with an innovative OOB module and integrated with Allxon’s device management system, the box PC D115WOXB provides generative AI capabilities via Llama 2 enabling users to quickly obtain key data through conversations with AI and supplying retailers with data-driven decision-making tools.

Demo 4: Intelligent Inspection System from Solomon, IronYun, and AVerMedia D315AOB 5G

AVerMedia is collaborating with ISV IronYun and strategic partner Solomon to present an intelligent inspection system specifically for smart factories. The AI-driven ecosystem delivers accurate detection, comprehensive digital inspection analytics, and real-time alerts.

Demo 5: Visual AI Agent Powered by Generative AI and NVIDIA Jetson

AVerMedia’s Visual AI Agent demo showed how it was taking the multi-model AI workflow to the edge. It aids in contextual understanding with an interactive chat interface to communicate with camera feeds.

For more information, visit avermedia.com.

