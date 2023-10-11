Embedded Computing Design

DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Practical Applications For AI

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

By Vin D'Agostino

Founder & Principal

D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

October 11, 2023

Are you wondering what would be considered a practical application for AI at the endpoint (the place where the data is captured)? Well, you’re in luck, because Rich is moderating a panel at Renesas’ AI Live virtual conference that specifically covers that topic. 
 

To get one more opinion on what is a practical application, Rich and Vin discuss exactly that, and as you’d expect, Vin dives in pretty deep. Check it out, and also check out the session at the virtual conference.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

I seek to lead, enable, and empower teams to realize their true greatness. I have an extensive career in product development, hardware and software embedded systems design, matching technology to market needs, leading engineering and business teams, and solving manufacturing problems. These skills enable me to build great teams that can grow personally while driving impact.

More from Vin

