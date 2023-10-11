DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Practical Applications For AI

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

Are you wondering what would be considered a practical application for AI at the endpoint (the place where the data is captured)? Well, you’re in luck, because Rich is moderating a panel at Renesas’ AI Live virtual conference that specifically covers that topic.



To get one more opinion on what is a practical application, Rich and Vin discuss exactly that, and as you’d expect, Vin dives in pretty deep. Check it out, and also check out the session at the virtual conference.