Embedded Executive: Develop AI Software For Any Hardware, Intel

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

Having a standard that everyone can design to makes markets take off. Open source, both hardware and software, is nothing new. But when paired with AI, it is relatively new.



Intel is trying to provide that API for people to design to with its OneAPI initiative. Obviously, you can go that route and run with Intel hardware. But you’re not locked into Intel. You can use the hardware of your choice, assuming that hardware manufacturer conforms to the API.



Joe Curley, Intel’s Vice President and General Manager of Software Products explains how this works and what it means to the development community on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.