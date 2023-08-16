Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Develop AI Software For Any Hardware, Intel

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

August 16, 2023

Embedded Executive: Develop AI Software For Any Hardware, Intel

Having a standard that everyone can design to makes markets take off. Open source, both hardware and software, is nothing new. But when paired with AI, it is relatively new.
 

Intel is trying to provide that API for people to design to with its OneAPI initiative. Obviously, you can go that route and run with Intel hardware. But you’re not locked into Intel. You can use the hardware of your choice, assuming that hardware manufacturer conforms to the API.

Joe Curley, Intel’s Vice President and General Manager of Software Products explains how this works and what it means to the development community on this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
Healthcare
Ambiq Announces Apollo4 Lite and Apollo4 Blue Lite System-on-Chips to Accelerate Remote Monitoring in Digital Health Applications

July 18, 2023

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: D3
D3's mmWave Radar Sensor Leverages TI's AWRL1432

August 15, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Software Defined Radios in Extreme Environments: A Matter of Enclosure

August 11, 2023

MORE
Processing
Image Credit: Trident IoT
Trident IoT Delivers Z-Wave Technology

August 16, 2023

MORE