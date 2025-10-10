Embedded Computing Design

MosChip Technologies Debuts AgenticSky: Empowering OEMs to Build Trusted, Adaptive AI-Led Products

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 10, 2025

News

MosChip Technologies Debuts AgenticSky: Empowering OEMs to Build Trusted, Adaptive AI-Led Products
Image Credit: MosChip Technologies

MosChip Technologies announced MosChip AgenticSky, a suite of Agentic AI solutions developed to aid engineering teams with the next generation of adaptive, AI-led products across machines, devices, and edge platforms. AgenticSky is promoted as able to cut development cycles by up to 40% while embedding autonomy, adaptability, and trusted intelligence into components.

"AgenticSky provides actionable and reconfigurable human-centric Agentic AI traits for machines, devices, and edge systems - one that doesn’t just respond, but anticipates, adapts, and earns trust in real-world use. For OEMs, that means moving past one-off experiments and into a repeatable model where autonomy and adaptability are built in from the start. It’s not just acceleration - it’s a new foundation for how products evolve in the Agentic AI era," said Vishal Patil, Senior Vice President - Product Engineering BU at MosChip.

AgenticSky introduces a family of AgenticSky Cores including VisionCore for visual intelligence, HMICore for human-machine interaction, ControllerCore for device optimization, and WearableCore for continuous health and lifestyle support.

Each Core is powered by the AgenticSky Fabric, a reconfigurable four-layer framework that enables products to perceive, interpret, decide, and engage like trusted digital companions.

"AgenticSky builds on MosChip’s broader vision of empowering Next-gen Connected and Intelligent product ecosystems," added Swamy Irrinki, Executive Vice President - Worldwide Sales & Marketing at MosChip. "By combining AgenticSky with our DigitalSky GenAIoT solution accelerator suite and hardware reference boards, we’re delivering verticalized product acceleration blueprints for OEMs. This integrated approach enables product companies to reduce risk, move faster from prototype to production, and reimagine their devices as adaptive, intelligent, and market-ready products."

For more information, visit moschip.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Automation & Robotics
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Analog & Power
Mouser Product of the Week: Analog Devices’ EVAL-LTC7899-AZ Evaluation Board

January 12, 2026

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Solid Sands
Solid Sands to Acquire Plum Hall

December 3, 2025

MORE
Healthcare
Image Credit: Axiomtek
Axiomtek’s mBOX603 Delivers High-Performance Medical Imaging and AI-Assisted Diagnostics

December 10, 2025

MORE
Open Source
Development Kits Decoded: Bridging OEMS Needs and Supplier Solutions

January 15, 2026

MORE