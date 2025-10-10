MosChip Technologies Debuts AgenticSky: Empowering OEMs to Build Trusted, Adaptive AI-Led Products

MosChip Technologies announced MosChip AgenticSky, a suite of Agentic AI solutions developed to aid engineering teams with the next generation of adaptive, AI-led products across machines, devices, and edge platforms. AgenticSky is promoted as able to cut development cycles by up to 40% while embedding autonomy, adaptability, and trusted intelligence into components.

"AgenticSky provides actionable and reconfigurable human-centric Agentic AI traits for machines, devices, and edge systems - one that doesn’t just respond, but anticipates, adapts, and earns trust in real-world use. For OEMs, that means moving past one-off experiments and into a repeatable model where autonomy and adaptability are built in from the start. It’s not just acceleration - it’s a new foundation for how products evolve in the Agentic AI era," said Vishal Patil, Senior Vice President - Product Engineering BU at MosChip.

AgenticSky introduces a family of AgenticSky Cores including VisionCore for visual intelligence, HMICore for human-machine interaction, ControllerCore for device optimization, and WearableCore for continuous health and lifestyle support.

Each Core is powered by the AgenticSky Fabric, a reconfigurable four-layer framework that enables products to perceive, interpret, decide, and engage like trusted digital companions.

"AgenticSky builds on MosChip’s broader vision of empowering Next-gen Connected and Intelligent product ecosystems," added Swamy Irrinki, Executive Vice President - Worldwide Sales & Marketing at MosChip. "By combining AgenticSky with our DigitalSky GenAIoT solution accelerator suite and hardware reference boards, we’re delivering verticalized product acceleration blueprints for OEMs. This integrated approach enables product companies to reduce risk, move faster from prototype to production, and reimagine their devices as adaptive, intelligent, and market-ready products."

